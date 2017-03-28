The RLPA is finally in a position to represent our players

Rugby league has been a major part of my life since I was eight years old.

From the time I was able to properly pronounce Clinton Schifcofske’s name and articulate why there was such a fierce rivalry between the Eels and the Bulldogs, I’ve confidently expressed opinions on particular players, the clubs I like and dislike, the rules and about any other issue I thought was footy relevant.

Despite thinking I was across what was happening in the game, if you had asked me what I knew about the Rugby League Players Association 18 months ago, I would have said ‘not much’.

For someone that has always been very interested in the welfare of our players and ensuring that their interests are looked after both on and off the field, it’s concerning to me that I had no idea the RLPA existed 18 months ago, particularly given who they represent.

The RLPA represents the interests of all the players in the Australian Rugby League Commission, NRL Competition, National Youth Competition, NSWRL State Cup Competition, QRL State Cup Competition and Elite Women’s competition (including the Australian Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns).

The fact that I didn’t know this body existed until 18 months ago perhaps speaks to the lack of visibility around the role of the RLPA in the past.

I’m so pleased this has changed.

There have been people changes. Ian Prendergast was appointed CEO of the RLPA in November 2015 and brought with him a wealth of experience, previously presiding over the AFL Players Association where he represented its 800 members and negotiated on their behalf during the infamous pay dispute in 2011.

Former players have also become increasingly involved including Clint Newton, Anthony Quinn and Michael Crocker. I have had the opportunity to work with both Clint and Michael who are talented and genuine men who have had a focus on connecting directly with the players that they are charged to represent and ensuring that they understand the importance of having a strong RLPA to represent their interests.

You can bet these interests will be in the spotlight in the coming weeks, because the commencement of negotiations between the RLPA (representing the players) and the NRL (representing it and the NRL Clubs) is imminent in relation to the next Collective Bargaining Agreement which will take effect from 1 November 2017. The CBA is the document that sets out the minimum terms and conditions for the players employment.

I can confidently say that the RLPA has never been in a stronger position to participate in these negotiations and this is absolutely the way it should be.

While fans are the heart of the game, without our players we have no product. It’s as simple as that.

It is fundamental that their interests, both on and off the field are adequately protected and that we have a strong RLPA to advance their interests.

This is something that the players are also increasingly beginning to understand. In the past, I feel like there was distrust toward the RLPA – the players did not understand its role. But due to the work of people like Ian, Michael and Clint, the players have become part of the process. Their opinions are valued and they have direct input into the direction that the RLPA is heading (particularly considering that current players like George Burgess, James Maloney and Cameron Smith now sit on the board).

Last week, a video launched featuring several key players like Tim Mannah, James Graham, Johnathan Thurston and Daly Cherry-Evans.

Tim Mannah spoke about the importance of the players ‘position in the game’ while James Graham expressed the desire of the players to work with the NRL to have ‘a genuine say and a genuine partnership in where the game is going’. This isn’t just about the current crop of players – Johnathan Thurston said it best when he said that the RLPA wants to work with the NRL to create the ‘best working environment for those boys coming through’.

The theme throughout all the messaging so far has been togetherness and creating a genuine partnership between the NRL and the RLPA to ensure that our product is as strong as it can be.

Last night, over 100 players attended the RLPAs Annual General Meeting to demonstrate #PowerInNumbers ahead of the commencement of negotiations. Support for the RLPA like this has never been seen before.

According to Joseph Sponholz, current director of the RLPA, “a restructured and powerful Management Team and Board are leading the effort to forge a Genuine Partnership with the NRL.” Critical to this effort is a player group unified behind driving meaningful change – what the players now call ‘Power in Numbers’.

Upcoming negotiations will focus on a number of aspects of the CBA, but undoubtedly the one that will receive most attention is the focus on the players receiving a set percentage of the revenue generated by the game.

When we talk about appropriate compensation, some people will try to tell me that the players are paid too much. When you ask which players are paid too much, similar examples are given – Johnathan Thurston, Jarryd Hayne and Daly Cherry-Evans.

When we talk about pay, we must always remember that these players are the top earners in our game and that the majority of players will not earn anywhere near that amount during their limited playing careers. When you consider that a career can be stopped in an instant due to injury and that players only have a limited window to maximise their earning potential, the importance of ensuring that our players are adequately compensated is even clearer.

But this is about more than money. This is about a game where the RLPA has genuine bargaining power and is in a position to work with the NRL to create the strongest game we can. We are stronger when we work together and I am hopeful of a collaborative negotiation process between the RLPA and the NRL.

Watch this space.