Socceroos vs United Arab Emirates live stream: How to live stream Australia vs UAE World Cup Qualifier online or watch on TV

Football fans across the country will be hoping for a Socceroos‘ win against the UAE on Tuesday night at Allianz Stadium to get Australia’s World Cup qualifying campaign back on track. Here’s everything you need to know to live stream the action online and watch it on TV.

Kick-off is at 8pm (AEDT), and there are a few options online and on TV for you to catch every minute of the match.

Watch Australia vs UAE on TV

If you want to watch the game on TV, there are a couple of options available.

Fox Sports is the pay TV provider for all of Australia’s World Cup qualifiers, and they have you covered for coverage of this crucial Tuesday-night match. Their broadcast will begin at 7pm (AEDT), allowing for an hour of pre-match build-up and analysis before the action proper gets underway.

If you don’t yet have Foxtel, a subscription with the sports channels included will set you back $55 per month.

If that’s a bit dear, then don’t worry – you can still watch the game. The Nine Network will be showing the game live and free on 9Go. The free coverage will get underway at 7:30pm, leaving just half an hour before the match begins.

Live stream Australia vs UAE online

If you can’t get yourself in front of a TV to watch the game, then you can catch the action online.

Again Foxtel has you covered here. If you’ve already got a Foxtel subscription, you can watch the action using the Foxtel Go app for no extra cost.

If you don’t have a subscription, you can still catch the action with Foxtel Play. While this is a paid subscription which will set you back at leat $39 per month when the sports package is included, you can always just ‘test’ it out with a free two-week trial.