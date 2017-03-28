Woods: I’m looking forward to playing with Robbie again

A fresh Robbie Farah is all but certain to retain his NSW State of Origin jumper after a consistent start to the season, says former clubmate Aaron Woods.

Woods is expected to play alongside Farah for the first time since the latter’s bitter exit from Concord when the pair re-unite for the Blues in this year’s Origin series.

The form of Penrith veteran Peter Wallace over the opening month of the season has opened the debate on whether NSW coach Laurie Daley will persist with Farah in the No.9 jumper.

However, Woods backed Farah to keep his spot to take on the Maroons.

“He’s been really good (for the Rabbitohs). He’s been one of their consistent performers,” Woods said of his former teammate.

“Obviously he’s not playing 80 minutes, but he does look fresh on the field and I saw him score a try that got disallowed against Manly. He’s still got that fire in the belly.

“Knowing Rob, he’s an absolute professional and he works his backside off. He’ll be there.”

Woods said the experience of the incumbent Blues vice-captain would also be vital as the squad enters its first campaign in over ten years without retired skipper Paul Gallen.

Of the Blues players that played in last year’s dead rubber, Farah’s 16 games for his state is only behind Michael Jennings’ 18.

“He’s obviously been one of our leaders and an integral part of our squad since I’ve been there. I’ve been there for four years now,” Woods said.

“Robbie’s a world-class player. He’s been playing some really good footy as well at the same time, so I don’t see why Robbie wouldn’t get picked.

“But in saying that, it’s a fair group of leaders around there. It’s a squad that’s been moulded for a while now. You’ve got the likes of Boyd Cordner, Josh Jackson and Josh Dugan.

“It’s a good little squad we’re forming at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Blues coach Laurie Daley has cooled on the likelihood of code-hopper Jarryd Hayne immediately being re-inserted into the line-up for game one.

Hayne is currently sidelined for another two weeks as he continues to rehabilitate an ankle injury, however Daley wants to see some form before the team gets picked in mid-May.

“Like all players, they need to be playing and Jarryd’s out at the moment,” he said.

“What I do know about Jarryd is that if he’s anywhere near his best, he’d be pretty hard to leave out of the team. But he’s got to get back onto the field and be playing well to be considered.

“You never write a player off like Jarryd because he’s certainly got a lot to offer and he was pretty special for us the last time he pulled on a Blues jersey in 2014.”