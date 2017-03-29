Adam Blair confident of recovering from injury ahead of Bulldogs clash

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett has played down the severity of an injury to forward Adam Blair ahead of their NRL clash with Canterbury on Thursday evening.

The Kiwi international prop was forced to leave Broncos training early on Wednesday.

Blair had an early finish nursing a corked calf suffered in last round’s 13-12 win over Canberra.

Bennett was optimistic that Blair would line up against a giant Bulldogs pack at ANZ Stadium.

“We are pretty confident he will play,” Bennett said.

“We are not taking an 18th man at this stage.”

Brisbane eased pressure on Bennett with the win over the Raiders, moving them to a 2-2 record.

Now the pressure is on off-contract Bulldogs coach Des Hasler after Canterbury’s 36-0 loss to Manly.

“I expect them to be tough and try and redeem themselves,” Bennett said of the Bulldogs.

Bennett paid tribute to Anthony Milford ahead of the under fire five-eighth’s 100th NRL game.

Just last week, Bennett was forced to confront Benji Marshall at training after a report emerged that the veteran half was alarmed by Milford’s lack of professionalism to training.

Marshall denied the claim, prompting Bennett to launch a stinging attack on the media.

Milford appeared distracted in their round four win but Bennett said he was happy with the young gun’s NRL progress.

“He needs to maximise that talent (but) he is a couple of years off being from his best,” Bennett said.