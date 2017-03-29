Australia’s flat-track bullies and overseas legends

There has been a lot of consternation after this Indian series about Dave Warner’s inability to perform overseas. That is hardly surprising, given his away average of 36.6 compared to his home average of 59.2.

In simple terms, for every 100 Warner scores at home, he scores 62 on tour.

So which Australian batsmen are flat-track bullies and which are overseas legends?

There have been 16 Australians who’s career began, continue or ended this century, who have scored over 3000 runs. Of those 16, only three have performed better overseas than tucked up in bed at home: Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist and the stoic Simon Katich.

Waugh enhances his status as a legend by scoring 117 runs away for every 100 at home, with averages of 47.6 at home and a remarkable 55.5 away. Gilchrist reinforces his standing as the greatest batting keeper by an away average of 49.7 and 45.9 at home.

Katich’s overseas average of 45.5 is higher than his credible 44.2 at home, and he has an overseas average of nine runs higher than Warner’s, which is not flattering to the latter.

Warner however, is not the only opener to struggle abroad.

Michael Slater scored only 67 runs away for every 100 in his own country. Even the amazing Matthew Hayden scored only 74 runs travelling compared to 100 in his own backyard. That is not to diminish his outstanding career averages of 57.9(H) and 42.7(H). It does however shine a light on the value of the stoic, redoubtable Katich.

If you list the five openers in order of away batting averages, Katich is on top, followed by Hayden, Justin Langer, Warner and Slater.

When we compare that to the home averages, Dylan’s lyrics “the first will later be last” come to mind, as Warner tops the list, followed by Hayden, Slater, Langer and Katich brings up the rear.

What about the rest?

Brad Haddin scored a miserable 56 runs away (24.7) compared to home (43.8). He however can be half-forgiven because he is a keeper and it is unfair to compare Gilchrist with others.

More culpable are former captain Michael Clarke and Mike Mussey. Clarke had a stellar home average of 62.1 and in comparison a miserable 39.50 at home. Hussey also failed to convert his impressive home average of 61.2 when sightseeing, with an away score of 41.4.

As for the rest of the middle order batsmen, Damien Martyn gets an honourable mention by managing to score 98 runs away for every 100 at home, with healthy averages of 46.7 and 46.0. Perhaps Martyn is underrated because he played under the shadow of Ricky Ponting, who scored an acceptable 81 runs away for every hundred at home in an outstanding career averaging 57.0(H) and 46.4(A).

The forgotten Waugh, Mark, also gets an honourable plus with consistent performances all round 43.2(H) and 41.4(A).

This brings us to the current Australian captain, Steven Peter Devereux Smith. In addition to having the most regal name since the likes of Garfield St Auburn Sobers and Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards, this recent Indian tour has shown beyond doubt that he is the world’s premier batsman.

Smith has an exceptional away record of 55.8, which makes him the best traveller of all the 16 players considered. If you think that’s good, check out his home average of 68.7.

So the verdict is in, with the definition of a flat-track bully being someone who scores less than 70 runs away for every 100 at home.

Sorry Haddin, Warner, Clarke, Slater and Hussey, the men you want to fight alongside you in the trenches are Steve Waugh, Gilchrist, Katich and of course Smith.

Honourable mentions to Martyn, Mark Waugh, Ponting, Langer and Hayden.