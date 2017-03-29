Does big money mean big results? History says no!

As Jason Taumalolo is now the highest paid player in the NRL the question has to be asked, will the big money bring big results?

History and records of past players in the NRL and other codes say no. Daly Cherry-Evans is yet to live up to his multi-million dollar deal and really do anything that he made him worth his money.

When Anthony Mundine was playing for the Dragons at the time that he left the sport for boxing, he was the highest paid player in the sport.

Even the ‘King’, Wally Lewis, was well paid at the Gold Coast Seagulls in what was one of the worst footy teams in Australia.

But this trend not limited to NRL. The Sydney Swans in the AFL have had a poor record for multi-million dollar deals without any payback.

Warwick Capper was the first million dollar man in the sport and never won or even came close to getting a title with the Swans.

Tony Lockett was able to get the team to the 1999 grand final but come up short on the big day and more recently the Swans have placed Buddy Franklin on a multi-million dollar deal only to come up short on grand final day twice.

It does not seem that placing players on long-term, big-money contracts is doing any good for the game or the players involved.

In a time of fixed salary caps – and with the ever-present potential of injury – is it a good idea to lock up 10 to 15 per cent of the cap on one player?

Another question needs to be asked, and it relates to club-player loyalty. Should it be possible for a club to ask for money returned if a player does not reach the standards they set? This would encourage players to try harder and make sure that the club got a return on their investment.