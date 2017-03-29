Bolivia stun Messi-less Argentina in World Cup qualifier

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Argentina have lost 2-0 to Bolivia in their World Cup qualifier in La Paz, hours after Lionel Messi was suspended by FIFA for four competitive internationals.

Juan Arce headed home a cross from Pablo Escobar in the 31st minute to open the scoring for Bolivia before the hosts doubled their lead when striker Marcelo Moreno fired home from close range in the 53rd minute.

Argentina remain on 22 points and dropped to fifth place in the 10-team South American qualifying group with four matches to play.

South America have four direct spots for the World Cup, and the fifth-ranked team goes into an inter-continental playoff against the Oceania qualifying winner for a place at Russia 2018.

Messi’s suspension, for offensive remarks made at a match official after last week’s win over Chile, will be appealed by the Argentine Football Association.

While Argentina struggled, Colombia have cruised past Ecuador 2-0, posting their first win in Quito in 20 years.

Colombia made the most of a fortunate touch off the back of a sliding James Rodriguez to take the lead on 20 minutes.

Juan Cuadrado added Colombia’s second from point-blank range on 34 minutes when he finished off a neat move.

Sixth-placed Ecuador’s chances of a comeback were diminished when defender Luis Caicedo was sent off after a rough challenge on the hour mark.

The win lifted Colombia to second place, on 24 points.

Chile have squandered a host of second-half chances but did enough to beat Venezuela 3-1 in Santiago.

Alexis Sanchez scored a wonderful curling free-kick in just the fourth minute to tie Marcelo Salas’s tally of 37 national team goals.

Esteban Paredes then extended Chile’s lead with goals in the seventh and 22nd minutes.

The hosts pressed forward after the break in search of more goals but could not re-find the finishing touch, with Arturo Vidal the main culprit.

Against the run of play Venezuela replied through Salomon Rondon on 62 minutes before Tomas Rincon’s strike crashed off the crossbar.

Chile were awarded a penalty for a holding foul from a corner but Sanchez’s spot-kick was saved low to his right by teenage goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez.

The win moves Chile to 23 points and above Argentina in to fourth place in the standings.

Group leaders Brazil have won seven straight and sit on 30 points ahead of their match with seventh-placed Paraguay while third-placed Uruguay are away in Peru in the final CONMEBOL qualifying match of the day.