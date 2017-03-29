Canterbury captain backs embattled coach

Believing it’s all a storm in a teacup, Canterbury captain James Graham wants the Bulldogs board to consult him before making any decision on besieged coach Des Hasler.

Graham said the mounting pressure on Hasler “comes with the territory” for the coach of an under-performing NRL side and is backing chairman Ray Dib’s claim that the Bulldogs are “not a reactive club”.

The skipper finds it bewildering that Hasler – who has guided the Bulldogs to two grand finals and five finals series in as many seasons – is under pressure after a one-from-four start to 2017.

Even a 36-0 loss to Manly on Saturday shouldn’t cost Hasler his job, according to Graham.

“The media cycle is always going to be there, the pressure’s always going to be there,” Graham said on Fox Sports’ NRL 360.

“But, for us, I think one performance isn’t going to determine our season, isn’t going to define our season.

“Going back to our earlier performances, if we play like that in how we did for the first two rounds for most games of the season, we’ll win more games than what we lose.

“I’ve no doubt about that.”

Graham said Canterbury players had pledged to take ownership of the Bulldogs’ on-field performances against Brisbane on Thursday night.

And that, unlike Wests Tigers captain Aaron Woods last week before the joint-venture sacked coach Jason Taylor, Graham hoped the Bulldogs board would consult their skipper before making a decision on Hasler’s future.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is no story at the minute. There is no decision to be made,” Graham said.

“That’s what I’m sort of putting together … I don’t believe that there is a story that Des isn’t going to be there (at the club).

“If a situation to what Aaron was under was to arrive at Canterbury, I could only presume that the powers that be would speak with myself and the senior players.

“Thursday can’t come quick enough for us.”