Federer, Nadal into Miami quarter-finals while Wawrinka crashes out on birthday

For Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, it was a happy anniversary. For Stan Wawrinka, it was not a happy birthday.

Federer and Nadal – playing back-to-back on stadium court on the 13th anniversary of their very first match – both advanced to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open, surviving strong tests in both cases.

Wawrinka wasn’t as fortunate, the No.1 seed getting bounced on his 32nd birthday by teenager Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-2 6-1.

“Every match is going to be tough from now on,” said second-seeded Kei Nishikori, who also survived a three-setter to reach the quarters.

That seems to already be holding true.

The fourth-seeded Federer outlasted No.14 Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4), the fifth-seeded Nadal got past Nicolas Mahut 6-4 7-6 (7-4), and Nishikori – a finalist at Key Biscayne a year ago – rallied from a break down in the final set to beat Federico Delbonis 6-3 4-6 6-3.

“A tough match overall,” Federer said of his encounter with Spaniard Bautista Agut.

Zverev, who turns 20 next month, downed Wawrinka , and showed no ill effects by playing just 24 hours after winning a three-setter over John Isner that went entirely to tiebreakers.

“A disappointing match,” said Wawrinka, who smiled when a surprise birthday cake – replete with ‘Stan The Man’ lettering – was brought in to his post-match news conference.

“We were both fighting.”

Nadal won the only break point played in his match against Mahut, and it was enough.

“I think it’s a positive for both of us that we can still (be) around here and be very competitive almost every week that we are playing,” Nadal said, referring to himself and Federer.

Swiss 35-year-old Federer had a battle with Bautista Agut, and seemed to enjoy himself.

Federer gets a day off and will meet 10th-seeded Tomas Berdych – who defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3 7-5 – in the quarters.

Nishikori next face unseeded Fabio Fognini of Italy, who beat Donald Young 6-0 6-4.

Young’s loss meant only one American would reach the last eight – that being Jack Sock, who beat Jared Donaldson 6-2 6-1.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, the 12th seed plays Belgian eighth seed David Goffin in the last of the round of 16 matches later today.