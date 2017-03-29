Federer’s incredible path back to No.1

It’s only March, and the tennis season is an 11-month grind, but something unfathomable is building: Roger Federer is creeping, nay, charging, up to the number one slot.

Here’s a breakdown of the current standings for the ATP race, which tallies points from January 1.

(Note: the rankings account for points throughout the last 52 weeks.)

Roger Federer – 3045 points

Rafael Nadal – 1635

Stan Wawrinka – 1410

Grigor Dimitrov – 1355

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – 1255

Dominic Thiem – 1130

Pablo Carreno Busta – 975

David Goffin – 965

Jack Sock – 950

Andy Murray – 840

As for Novak Djokovic, his 475 points is good for 18th. Who would have thought that come April, the juggernaut that is Djokovic would be languishing in 18th! I would have been surprised had he been eighth, or fourth.

The Serb came to Miami as the defending champion and didn’t even hit a ball, pulling out with an elbow injury. This will only see him drop further.

On the other hand, Federer came to Miami having picked up 1000 extra points from Indian Wells (he didn’t play last year due to knee surgery, and won this year’s edition), is now racking up more points, having not played Miami last year either (virus) but moving into the fourth round at the time of writing.

Federer himself was asked of this possibility post-Indian Wells, but he quickly dismissed the idea given his light tournament schedule this year.

I’m sure before the Australian Open, Federer wouldn’t have thought No.1 was remotely possible, given Murray and Djokovic’s sheer dominance throughout the entire year, but we’re coming up to our quarterly assessment and Federer is absolutely smashing it.

He has a light clay season ahead, only committing to two Masters 1000s and the French Open, but even there he barely has any points to defend. A Wimbledon semi-final and some lead-in grass tournaments will be the most he has to defend for the rest of the year. If he stays healthy, which is his priority, he has to be seen as a favourite for Wimbledon given his form and confidence.

Contrary to this is the huge swathe of points Djokovic and Murray must defend for the remainder of the year.

Murray has to defend the following points (April through to December):

Monte-Carlo (semi-finals) 360 points

Madrid (final) 600 points

Rome (champion) 1000 points

French Open (final) 1200 points

Queen’s (champion) 500 points

Wimbledon (champion) 2000 points

Cincinnati (final) 600 points

US Open (quarter-final) 360 points

Beijing (champion) 500 points

Shanghai (champion) 1000 points

Vienna (champion) 500 points

Paris (champion) 1000 points

ATP World Tour Finals (champion) 1500 points

11,120 to defend.

What. A. Season. Writing these numbers was just staggering, the Scott barely losing a match post-April. To do this again, given his current form and injury, is nearly impossible.

Here are the points Djokovic must defend (April through December):

Monte-Carlo (second round) 10 points

Madrid (champion) 1000 points

Rome (finalist) 600 points

French Open (champion) 2000 points

Wimbledon (third round) 90 points

Toronto (champion) 1000 points

US Open (final) 1200 points

Shanghai (semi-final) 360 points

Paris (quarter-final) 180 points

ATP World Tour Finals (finalist) 1000 points

7440 to defend.

Not as impressive as Murray’s back-end, but a hell of a season. Keep in mind Djokovic has already lost a huge number of points after stumbling at the second-hurdle of his Australian Open defence (lost to qualifier Denis Istoman), losing to Nick Kyrgios in the Indian Wells fourth round, and pulling out of Miami as the defending champion.

Compare this to the points Roger must defend from April through to December:

Monte-Carlo (quarter-final) 180 points

Rome (third round) 90 points

Stuttgart (semi-final) 90 points

Halle (semi-final) 180 points

Wimbledon (semi-final) 720 points

1260 to defend.

Paltry, given his form.

After Wimbledon is the US hardcourt season, culminating in the US Open, where Federer is a five-time champion and seven-time finalist (most recently in 2015). He enjoys these conditions almost as much as grass and if he is healthy he should rack up a good deal of points.

The season has a brief swing in Asia before finishing with the European indoor events and the World Tour Finals in London. All of these tournaments suit Federer’s game.

The biggest factor could be these next two months on clay; his least favourite surface and the most physically demanding. He won’t risk any twinge or niggle during this phase, with Wimbledon just around the corner. I can guarantee you come January 1 each year, Federer’s number one goal is to win Wimbledon, the Holy Grail of tennis.

It has been an incredible comeback already, winning the Australian Open and also Indian Wells (defeating his nemesis, Rafael Nadal, in both), but you sense that the hunger only grows for a man accustomed to breaking records and creating new ones virtually every year he plays.

With his improved backhand and carefree ‘just happy to be playing’ attitude, Federer has found the elixir of excellence. As he continues to win the pressure will mount; the comeback excuse waining in believability, it will be counteracted with that most precious of sporting potions: confidence.

If he gets there, which would probably come no sooner than November, it would be Christmas come early for tennis, for sport. To see such a titan, once withering gracefully into retirement, storm back to clutch number one for a fourth time in his career would only elevate him further from his already drifting rivals.

Head down, Roger, the comeback has taken on a new criterion for success.