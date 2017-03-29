The grand finale for Rugby League Week

Eric Beecher was just a teenage schoolboy when he had the vision to publish a program-magazine type product he called Rugby League Week. Tomorrow, there will be a grand finale, 96-page trip down memory lane to celebrate its vibrant, 47-year long life.

The publication will be a must-buy for the rugby league faithful, and for sports-lovers in general.

It’s a damn shame RLW didn’t last another three years so Beecher, who is also a cricket tragic, could doff his cap at the half century.

He was not only a visionary, he could sell as well.

He salted Geoff Prenter away from the security of the Sydney Sun afternoon newspaper where he was one of four league writers, with Ernie Christensen, Peter Peters, and Gary Lester, to become the first editor of RLW.

We all thought ‘Pinky’ Prenter was taking a huge risk, but he was proved right when RLW was a blockbuster from the kick off.

It was at a time when sporting editors were deadset against their own also appearing in RLW, so the writers wrote under assumed names.

The names I can remember were Ian Heads was Phillip Jenkins, Tim Prentice was Jim Trent, Gary Lester was Les Garrett, and Ray Chesterton’s ‘handle’ was Reg Barrett.

Pinky was in the chair from 1970 to 1981, followed by Heads from 1982 to 1987, and Norm Tasker from 1988 until 2000.

It was perfect timing for ‘Stormin’ Norman’ as the Sydney Sun folded when he was the chief rugby writer, so he just switched codes and offices, virtually overnight.

That trio set the RLW performance bar very high for Tony Durkin (2001 to 2002), Martin Lenehan (2003 to 2011) and Mitchell Dale (2012 to current).

There was just one negative in 47 years of outstanding success: the way RLW treated the coveted Immortal status the publication owned.

The inaugural judges in 1981 were legendary radio commentator Frank Hyde, Harry Bath, and Sydney Morning Herald league writer Tom Goodman.

Their brief was they had to see any contenders play, which discounted Dally Messenger, Vic Hey, and Dave Brown.

The original inductees were Clive Churchill, Bobby Fulton, Reg Gasnier and Johnny Raper. It took another 18 years before Graeme Langlands and Wally Lewis were inducted, three more years before Artie Beetson joined, and another decade before Andrew Johns became the eighth Immortal – and they had to change the ground rules to allow Johns’ entry, when he admitted in retirement he took illegal substances during his career, but was never caught.

With RLW folding, the Australian Rugby League Commission will take over ownership of the Immortals, and hopefully will correct the wrongs, and recognise contenders more regularly.

Ken Irvine, Norm Provan, Ron Coote, Peter Sterling, and Mal Meninga should be inducted far sooner than later, with Laurie Daly and Darren Lockyer to follow.

And cut the ‘cast of thousands’ eligible to vote to just Ray Warren, Ray Hadley, Wayne Bennett, Craig Bellamy, Tim Sheens, and the Immortals.

In the meantime, give Rugby League Week the send off it deserves, it has served the code with distinction.