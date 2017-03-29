The grass is greener across the Tasman for Lolohea

After being dropped to the Warriors ISP side in favour of reserve-grade specialist Blake Ayshford, I believe the final nail is in the coffin for Tui Lolohea’s career in New Zealand.

After debuting for the Warriors late in the 2014 season, Lolohea has struggled to lock down a permanent position in the star-studded backline. He has filtered between fullback, winger, center, five-eighth and halfback. Basically, he’s been the Warriors Mr Fix It for the last couple of years.

Lolohea was nominated for the Rookie of the Year award at the 2015 Dally Ms, after a strong breakout season in the top flight of rugby league. He highlighted his footwork, speed, and versatility through the season, and was a shining light in a disappointing Warriors team.

However life for Tui hasn’t been all the sunshine and rainbows he would have hoped for. Being unable to lock down a spot in a side can be frustrating for a player. He was even played off the bench at certain points last season.

Lolohea would be an asset to nearly any other club if they were to sign him. He is still young at the age of 22, and has over 50 games of NRL experience, as well as international experience with Tonga and New Zealand.

There are several clubs that would benefit from signing Lolohea.

Wests Tigers

With a host of big-name players off contract and uncertain about their future, the Tigers could end up needing a player like Lolohea to fill the gaps.

Even if the Tigers retain all of their stars, Lolohea would fit in nicely in either a center or wing position, where the Tigers are lacking depth.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are currently in a state of crisis. There are calls to sack the coach, the team isn’t playing well, and the fans are not happy.

The introduction of a player like Tuimoala Lolohea could give the Dogs the spark they need, and light up the current situation in Belmore.

Newcastle Knights

Any player on the market right now could be utilised by Newcastle, who are still struggling after a poor 2016 season.

Without a proper fullback for the remainder of the season, Lolohea would fit like a glove into the Knights backline.

Gold Coast Titans

The injury-plagued Titans would surely welcome a fresh back with open arms.

With so many players out for extended periods, a move to the Titans right now would see Lolohea get the game time he deserves.

Give your opinion on which club you think could use Tui, and see other people’s opinions on Twitter.

While you’re over there, follow me @pattysills17