I want to leave NRL playing finals: Semi Radradra

Parramatta star Semi Radradra says a burning desire to play finals football for the first time is his sole motivation before he leaves the NRL.

The rugby-bound winger is yet to participate in the post-season since making his first grade debut for the Eels in 2013, and is unlikely to play representative football either this year.

Australian coach Mal Meninga has already ruled Radradra out of contention for the World Cup due to his planned defection to rugby, as has Fijian counterpart Rick Stone.

That leaves a maiden September appearance as the lone goal left for Radradra to achieve before he departs in November for a two-year deal with French rugby side Toulon.

The Eels have the longest finals drought of any team, failing to make the top eight since their fairytale 2009 run to the grand final.

“I’d love to win with this club this year, make the grand final. We try to play hard every weekend and hopefully make the grand final,” Radradra said on Wednesday.

Radradra, who is still to face court in May for two common assault charges on his ex-partner, said he had accepted Meninga’s decision to overlook him for Kangaroos selection.

Australia meet New Zealand in the annual mid-year Test just days after Radradra’s court date.

“I can’t play now for Australia, with my stuff happening, and because I’m leaving to play rugby union. That’s how it is. That’s the rules and I need to follow it,” he said.

The 24-year-old has also given up on possible rule changes allowing him to play State of Origin.

“They’ll never change the rule. They’ve said that for ages. People before me, they’ve followed the rules and I can’t come along and change the rules like that,” he said.

But he did put his hand up to be picked for Fiji’s match against Tonga in the representative-round triple-header at Campbelltown, although admitted he was still to speak to Stone.

Fellow Fiji native Jarryd Hayne is also a chance to play for the Bati should he return from injury.

“I’d love to play with him (Hayne) for the last time. It’d be pretty good playing alongside him. It’d be massive,” Radradra said.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone from the Fiji team. I just try and focus on my week by week with the club and play good footy. If there’s an opportunity for me to play, I’d love to play for the Bati.

“I’ll see what happens.”