Kearns wants ARU to ‘show some cojones’

Former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns has challenged the ARU to show some gumption and demand SANZAAR retain all five Australian teams in Super Rugby.
As the saga continues over who’s in and who’s out for 2018, Kearns believes it’s high time the ARU made a stand and stood up to the competition’s rulers reportedly lobbying to have one Australian team and two South African sides chopped.
The Western Force are the latest Australian franchise in the firing line but not only is Kearns advocating their survival, but also urging the ARU to insist no Aussie outfit is cut.
Kearns agrees with fellow former Wallabies captain Stirling Mortlock and All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens that Super Rugby would be better off with a trans-Tasman competition and then possibly a Super Bowl-style final against the best from South Africa and Argentina.
“If Australia called their (SANZAAR’s) bluff, so let’s say South Africa and New Zealand go off and play in your own tournament, let’s see how quickly they get tired of that – going over the top of Australia back and forth the whole time,” Kearns told Fox Sports’ Super Rugby program.
“And the fact is, the crowds are down and audiences are down on TV when a South African team plays.
“We don’t get up at two o’clock in the morning to watch that.
“Our game needs some big cojones right now.”
Like Mehrtens – who believes removing the Force would be a blow also to New Zealand rugby – Kearns is adamant the Perth club must stay.
“They’re starting to play some decent footy to start with. They’re starting to put some good games, good performances, good tries together,” he said.
“They’re not playing the full 80 minutes yet but that will come with maturity.
‘The second thing that I really like about what they’ve done is they are picking some home-grown talent.
“We know that Queensland and NSW is where most of the talent comes from. The Force are starting to produce some of their own as well and it’s a real positive for the game.
Former Force star Cameron Shepherd has also made an impassioned plea for the 12-year-old franchise to be given a chance to grow old in Super Rugby.
“Frankly I’m pretty upset about it,” Shepherd said.
“The Force has battled through a really tough 12 years; the Firepower debacle at the start, losing a lot of key players and a huge amount of them have toiled away to keep the team running, keep the organisation running and get them to where they are today, where the culture’s fantastic.
“They’re producing some great players.
“Dane Haylett-Petty is a perfect example of one, and Richie Hardwick, and this needs to continue so the future generations – and there’s a lot of them coming though – aren’t roadblocked and not given the opportunity to reach their rugby dreams.”
March 29th 2017 @ 11:44am
Train Without A Station said | March 29th 2017 @ 11:44am | ! Report
First time I’ve ever agreed with something Kearns said.
March 29th 2017 @ 12:10pm
Jacko said | March 29th 2017 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
Lets say they did what he wants….What do you believe the outcome would be?
March 29th 2017 @ 12:23pm
Train Without A Station said | March 29th 2017 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
* The ARU maintains the 20% revenue increase they got under the inclusion of the 5th team (this applies to the Rugby Championship also);
* The ARU maintains close to 35 extra Wallaby eligible players in Australia. Because of salaries and positional requirements, this isn’t just the weakest 35 either;
* As part of this the ARU maintains an extra player in each position playing rugby each week
* The ARU maintains an extra professional coaching staff in Australia;
* The ARU maintains a team of additional staffing resources to run the Perth NRC team at no cost;
* The ARU maintains professionals living in all NRC team cities.
Does this resolve any of the issues about viewers, etc.?
Well no. But neither does cutting one team, which loses all of these positives.
March 29th 2017 @ 12:09pm
Nobrain said | March 29th 2017 @ 12:09pm | ! Report
I have the feeling that the final outcome will be to make no moves for next season . May be change a bit the conference system but no club cutting. It will be bad message for Australia, and SA government does not seem very please with the Kings taking the axe. .
March 29th 2017 @ 12:09pm
Who Needs Melon said | March 29th 2017 @ 12:09pm | ! Report
Yep. I’m with you TWAS. Mehrtens, Mortlock, Kearns,… it is surprising we haven’t heard from more ex-players.
I like the idea of either an Australian, ANZAC or APAC competition. Then some sort of Southern Hemisphere playoff. Grows some balls ARU. Show some creativity. Do something different.
March 29th 2017 @ 12:13pm
Jacko said | March 29th 2017 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
Come on Melon…I agree that we have some great schollars as ex players but Kearns and Mehrtens hardly fit into this catagory. These guys are on a TV show because they say dumb things….