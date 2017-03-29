Nick Kyrgios cruises into Miami Open quarter-finals

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Nick Kyrgios has continued his hot run with a straight-sets fourth-round defeat of eighth seed David Goffin at the Miami Open.

Kyrgios’s 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 victory on Wednesday (AEDT) propelled the in-form Australian into his fourth quarter-final in as many events.

The 21-year-old will face fellow young gun Alexander Zverev, who earlier upset top-seeded birthday boy Stan Wawrinka 4-6 6-2 6-1 to blow open the top half of the draw.

For Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, it was many happy returns.

Playing back to back on stadium court on the 13th anniversary of their very first match, Federer and Nadal both survived stern tests to advance to the last eight.

The fourth-seeded Federer outlasted No.14 Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4), the fifth-seeded Nadal got past Nicolas Mahut 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

“A tough match overall,” Federer said of his encounter with Spaniard Bautista Agut.

“Every match is going to be tough from now on,” said second-seeded Kei Nishikori, who also survived a three-setter to reach the quarters.

Nishikori – a finalist at Key Biscayne a year ago – rallied from a break down in the final set to beat Federico Delbonis 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Wawrinka wasn’t so fortunate on his 32nd birthday.

Zverev, who turns 20 next month, showed no ill effects by playing just 24 hours after winning a three-setter over John Isner that went entirely to tiebreakers.

“A disappointing match,” said Wawrinka, who smiled when a surprise birthday cake – replete with ‘Stan The Man’ lettering – was brought in to his post-match news conference.

“We were both fighting.”

Nadal won the only break point played in his match against Mahut, and it was enough.

“It’s a positive for both of us that we can still (be) around here and be very competitive almost every week that we are playing,” Nadal said, referring to himself and Federer.

Swiss 35-year-old Federer had a battle with Bautista Agut, and seemed to enjoy himself.

Federer gets a day off and will meet 10th-seeded Tomas Berdych – who defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3 7-5 – in the quarters.

Nishikori next face unseeded Fabio Fognini, who beat Donald Young 6-0 6-4.

Young’s loss meant only one American would reach the last eight – that being Jack Sock, who beat Jared Donaldson 6-2 6-1.