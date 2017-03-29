Rain hands South Africa series victory over New Zealand

New Zealand’s brave effort to stave off a home series defeat against South Africa ended with rain abandoning play on the final day of the third and deciding Test in Hamilton.

The Black Caps were in a strong position to level the series with the visitors 5-80 in their second innings, after leading by 175 runs in the first innings.

New Zealand needed to win the match after losing the second Test in Wellington, with the first clash also rain-affected and ending in a draw.

With the rain showing no signs of abating and due to the atrocious day-five conditions at Seddon Park, umpires Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker called an early draw.

Proteas linchpins Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock remained at the crease at the end of a sunny day four, but the early removal of either batsman on Wednesday would’ve further strengthened the Kiwi cause.

The disappointing series loss means the Black Caps also lose their world No.5 Test ranking.