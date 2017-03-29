Socceroos stay on track for World Cup in Russia

If the past week has taught Australia anything, it’s that reaching the 2018 World Cup won’t be easy.
But the Socceroos do have control of their own destiny following Tuesday’s crucial 2-0 win over the United Arab Emirates.
Jackson Irvine and Mathew Leckie headed home from corners to earn the three points at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium and end a run of four successive draws.
Irvine’s early strike opened the scoring, before Leckie broke the tension 12 minutes from time with his second goal in a week following his effort in the 1-1 draw with Iraq on Thursday.
Two headers from two corners brought two goals and three points.
And as defender Trent Sainsbury wrote on Twitter, “one point proven”.
Ange Postecoglou’s decision to introduce a radical new 3-2-4-1 formation for the two crunch qualifiers had been questioned, but four points from the two games keeps Australia on track to reach the Russian tournament.
Postecoglou said he was proud of the way his players had embraced the new system, calling the performance “strong” and “bright”.
“We find when we challenge them they respond. They did again tonight,” he said.
There were moments against Iraq and UAE when the Socceroos appeared rattled by their lesser-ranked opponents.
Iraq were close to running over the top of Australia, while the silky skills of Omar Abdulrahman posed questions for the Socceroos’ back three.
However, Postecoglou played down any concerns about his defence.
“If someone has got a system out there that stops oppositions from doing anything, it’s 11 against nothing,” he said.
“It’s a game of football. We’ve got to try and score goals which we did … (and) the opposition are going to create opportunities.
“If people want the perfect system it’s probably their hot water system at home but it ain’t a football system.”
While Australia are unbeaten in their group, the drawn results have shuffled them behind Japan and Saudi Arabia with just two automatic qualification places up for grabs.
Both Saudi Arabia and Japan were winners in their matches, with the Saudis claiming a tight 1-0 victory over Iraq and the Blue Samurai crushing Thailand 4-0.
It keeps the two pacesetters three points clear of the Socceroos but both sides have to face Australia next before meeting in their final group match.
That leaves the Socceroos, who close out qualifying at home to Thailand, in control of their own fate.
Tuesday’s win lifted Australia four points clear of UAE, meaning two wins will assure them of third place and a play-off position.
Postecoglou hailed Irvine following his goalscoring home debut.
“He’s always a threat. He’s had a really good start to his international career but there’s plenty more there and I was pleased he got a goal,” he said.
“I thought he and Jimmy Troisi defensively did a really good job for us.
“In the second half we totally overtook them and probably should have scored a couple more.”
March 29th 2017 @ 8:28am
KJ said | March 29th 2017 @ 8:28am | ! Report
I’m sure there will be many complaints about the team due to them not playing to our expectations or the way we’ve played in the past, however I feel a neutral watching the game would see it as a fair result for what happened on the pitch.
We need to improve however.
March 29th 2017 @ 8:57am
Ben of Phnom Penh said | March 29th 2017 @ 8:57am | ! Report
Samurai Blue, Ben, not Blue Samurai. We’ve been playing them for over a decade, we should at least have the moniker down-pat by now.
March 29th 2017 @ 9:13am
Square Nostrils said | March 29th 2017 @ 9:13am | ! Report
When Ange Started at the Roar , season 2009-10 of the A-League, similar mumblings and grumblings to present with the Socceroos were heard.
Roar finished second last Ange Postenoclue became his name.
The rest at the Roar until he left is history.
Ange is obviously an uncompromising man, uncompromising in his belief of a certain way of playing football.
Have we seen with the last 4 draws, then a win a similar period to the Roar’s second last in Season 5?
Saudia Arabia, followed by Brazil and the Confederations Cup in June will reveal whether the Ange way can be translated from domestic football to the far more difficult International arena with the players at his disposal.
March 29th 2017 @ 9:34am
stu said | March 29th 2017 @ 9:34am | ! Report
Uncompromising he may well be, however is this acceptable to the ‘knowns’ pre game day and the ‘unknowns’ during the game.
As I have said before, he was right place at right time at the roar but as with anything in life, the game evolves but Ange stands still.
Last night was like watching a pub team. In fact I should not use the word ‘team’ as it was none existing.
March 29th 2017 @ 9:34am
Craig Delaney said | March 29th 2017 @ 9:34am | ! Report
A coach needs to find the way his team can play its best football. And play to that over the period of the competition. That is most likely to be successful overall. If that looks uncompromising and a bit hairy, so be it.
March 29th 2017 @ 9:38am
j binnie said | March 29th 2017 @ 9:38am | ! Report
SN – I wish learned people like you would stop comparing AP’s tenure at Brisbane Roar with his present job as national coach.
As has been explained often in these columns the jobs of club coach and national coach are like chalk and cheese,very, very few similarities, the least of being that as a club coach you have 24 weeks to get it right and a limited amount of players to achieve your ideas..
As a national coach you are in fact, firstly a talent scout ,searching for the players that will ultimately take you to the World Cup finals,
If he is lucky, maybe 20 games over every 4 years.!!!!!!. Cheers jb.
March 29th 2017 @ 9:26am
Rick Disnick said | March 29th 2017 @ 9:26am | ! Report
Our boys did what all good teams should do last night: Defeat the opposition despite playing substandard football.
Clean sheet is also a good sign; one of the many reasons we’re still undefeated in this group, despite not hitting our straps.
Last night (and the next 2 matches) is why having a World Cup Finals with 40 countries will ruin the qualification process. These next two matches are going to be tense…precisely because qualification shouldn’t be easy.
Well done Ange & our troops.
March 29th 2017 @ 9:36am
Craig Delaney said | March 29th 2017 @ 9:36am | ! Report
I came in late Rick, and thought the standard of the pitch was affecting the game they were trying to play?
March 29th 2017 @ 9:28am
Kaks said | March 29th 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
A couple of observations I made watching the entirety of this game.
1) Smith = Davidson, just a little faster and (never thought I’d say it) worse on the ball
2) Irvine is a tremendous tackler in midfield (did he lose out in a challenge against Iraq or UAE?) and drifts into the right spot at the right time in attack. His first touch and pass let him down last night, but he is looking good so far.
3) Sainsbury & Milligan were tremendous. Going to be a massive loss having Milligan miss the Saudi game.
4) Poor Tomi. Has to be demotivating making the right run time and time again, only to play in the only team where NO ONE on the wing is able to whip the ball high and past the first defender, or low and into his path past the first defender. Tomi is a poacher, put the ball in the area for him to finish off ffs!
If I were Ange, I would legitimately use the next training session to only, and I honestly mean only, have every player whip in crosses both high and low for 2 hours
March 29th 2017 @ 9:28am
KJ said | March 29th 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Oh, and what was with that referee?
March 29th 2017 @ 9:39am
Nemesis said | March 29th 2017 @ 9:39am | ! Report
I thought the ref was fantastic.
Ok. He missed a few tackles that I thought were clear fouls, but he was consistent with this all night. Many times our lads jumped in & left the UAE player on the turf & I closed my eyes expecting the foul, only to be pleasantly surprised to see the ball in play & the ref unmoved. Same happened when an Aussie player was left on the ground – I’d yell for a foul, but the ref waved play on.
Consistency is paramount. Of course, you can’t allow thuggish behaviour that will injure someone, but I thought the match was played in good competitive spirit – as we expect from a qualifier for the most important tournament on the planet.