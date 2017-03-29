Socceroos stay on track for World Cup in Russia

Baba Diawara helps Adelaide off the bottom of the A-League Ladder

If the past week has taught Australia anything, it’s that reaching the 2018 World Cup won’t be easy.

But the Socceroos do have control of their own destiny following Tuesday’s crucial 2-0 win over the United Arab Emirates.

Jackson Irvine and Mathew Leckie headed home from corners to earn the three points at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium and end a run of four successive draws.

Irvine’s early strike opened the scoring, before Leckie broke the tension 12 minutes from time with his second goal in a week following his effort in the 1-1 draw with Iraq on Thursday.

Two headers from two corners brought two goals and three points.

And as defender Trent Sainsbury wrote on Twitter, “one point proven”.

Ange Postecoglou’s decision to introduce a radical new 3-2-4-1 formation for the two crunch qualifiers had been questioned, but four points from the two games keeps Australia on track to reach the Russian tournament.

Postecoglou said he was proud of the way his players had embraced the new system, calling the performance “strong” and “bright”.

“We find when we challenge them they respond. They did again tonight,” he said.

There were moments against Iraq and UAE when the Socceroos appeared rattled by their lesser-ranked opponents.

Iraq were close to running over the top of Australia, while the silky skills of Omar Abdulrahman posed questions for the Socceroos’ back three.

However, Postecoglou played down any concerns about his defence.

“If someone has got a system out there that stops oppositions from doing anything, it’s 11 against nothing,” he said.

“It’s a game of football. We’ve got to try and score goals which we did … (and) the opposition are going to create opportunities.

“If people want the perfect system it’s probably their hot water system at home but it ain’t a football system.”

While Australia are unbeaten in their group, the drawn results have shuffled them behind Japan and Saudi Arabia with just two automatic qualification places up for grabs.

Both Saudi Arabia and Japan were winners in their matches, with the Saudis claiming a tight 1-0 victory over Iraq and the Blue Samurai crushing Thailand 4-0.

It keeps the two pacesetters three points clear of the Socceroos but both sides have to face Australia next before meeting in their final group match.

That leaves the Socceroos, who close out qualifying at home to Thailand, in control of their own fate.

Tuesday’s win lifted Australia four points clear of UAE, meaning two wins will assure them of third place and a play-off position.

Postecoglou hailed Irvine following his goalscoring home debut.

“He’s always a threat. He’s had a really good start to his international career but there’s plenty more there and I was pleased he got a goal,” he said.

“I thought he and Jimmy Troisi defensively did a really good job for us.

“In the second half we totally overtook them and probably should have scored a couple more.”