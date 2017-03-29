Statistics show how far St George Illawarra Dragons attack has come

They’re the statistics which highlight just how far St George Illawarra have come in just one pre-season.

On Sunday, the Dragons brought up their 100th point of the season in their 26-12 win over the Warriors at Kogarah.

In doing so, they became the first team to reach triple figures this season – a stark contrast to last year when it took them 10 matches and they were the last to reach the mark.

But the point-scoring figures are just one of a number of key statistical attacking categories the Dragons have improved on this year as they have flown to third on the ladder with three wins and one loss.

The Dragons are breaking through 34 tackles per match this year, the best in the league, and well up on the 25.6 they busted through on average last year.

They’re also running an extra 35 metres per match, while the pressure they’re putting on opposition defences is telling as well.

The Saints have been awarded the most penalties this year, at an average of eight per match, as opposition defensive lines struggle to come to terms with their fast-moving forward pack, which is now led by recruit Paul Vaughan.

Dragons captain Gareth Widdop said the change in the team’s attack had come about from some frank, tough and honest discussions directed by coach Paul McGregor in the off-season.

“Things had to change, there’s no doubt about that,” Widdop said.

“We’re blokes, we need to be honest with each other for a club to improve.

“Everyone is accountable for their actions and roles within the team and it’s working well for us at the moment.”

Widdop has benefited more than most with the change in the Dragons’ attacking structures.

Attackers have been directed to worry much more about playing what’s in front of them, rather than continually trying to set up for the next play.

Along with new halfback Josh McCrone, he has helped the Dragons become the fourth most potent team inside the opposition’s 20-metre zone, well up on the 15th they ranked last year.

The Dragons are now averaging one try from every 10.1 play-the-balls inside the 20, far more prolific than the 18.7 it took them for each try last year.

It’s resulted in the Red V averaging 25 points per game over the opening month, well up on last year’s 14.2.

“We certainly simplified things a lot,” Widdop said.

“When you’ve got a forward pack like we do we would be silly not to use them.

“And then as backs and halves we’ve got a bit more space which is good. It’s enjoyable but we can improve as well.”

How the Dragons attack has changed

Points: 2016 – 14.2 (15th), 2017 – 25 (1st)

Tries: 2016 – 2.4 (15th), 2017 – 4 (4th)

Metres: 2016 – 1447 (8th), 2017 – 1482 (2nd)

Linebreaks: 2016 – 3.3 (15th), 2017 – 3.8 (11th)

Tackle busts: 2016 – 25.6 (6th), 2017 – 34 (1st)

Offloads: 2016 – 11 (4th), 2017 – 10.3 (6th)

Errors: 2016 – 10.7 (12th), 2017 – 10.5 (3rd)

Penalties awarded: 2016 – 6.6 (10th), 2017 – 8 (1st)

Red-zone ratio: 2016 – 18.7 (15th), 2017 – 10.1 (4th)

*Stats courtesy Fox Sports Stats