The 100 best players in NRL history: 10-1

Finally, after dozens of less good (but still pretty damn good) players, here we have the greatest rugby league champions of modern times.

10 – Steve Walters

Invented the term hooker-forward. Quick enough and smart out of dummy-half, he could play like his twin brothers Kevin and Kerrod and brother-from-another-mother Allan Langer, or he could play it hard and tight like the best hard and tight men of his time.

Walters changed the definition of the role of hooker. The best there’s been.

9 – Cameron Smith

Well, until C Smith showed up anyway. But to compare these champions would do both a disservice. Smith’s role is subtle, brilliant. Walter had to be something of an ox. But Smith, he’s like the very best of rugby union’s halfbacks with the house of the best rugby league five-eighths. A champion.

8 – Billy Slater

Fullback’s where the best runners go, and Billy the Kid is the best runner of all the No.1s. He’s the best at a few other things too. Hard and straight, fast, strong. He’s like a very fast little horse.

He used to ride track work for Gai Waterhouse. There are people now who pay to watch Billy run.

7 – Mal Meninga

The great man played in Origin number one in 1980 and dominated the centre position until the end of 1994, when he stood in goal at the Sydney Football Stadium and saluted to the world with his mighty broken arm cast held aloft. Triumphant to the end.

Mal Meninga is the game’s greatest centre. And one of its great champions. Not the best political leader, however.

6 – Brad Fittler

A hot stepper, a leader, a man of rugby league. One of the greats. ‘Freddy’ Fittler came out of the west and dazzled from the get-go. That step … well.

He debuted in first grade aged 17. He played for Australia before he was 20. And he just slayed everyone all the way through.

Even into as an elder statesman, he was still smashing ‘em. Great, great player.

5 – Laurie Daley

Turned up from Junee aged 17 and never looked like he was anything but one of the best running five-eighths the game has seen. Played in the centres because he could. Could’ve played fullback. Became NSW’s best five-eighth since Brett Kenny, and is probably the state’s greatest captain.

4 – Arthur Beetson

The first indigenous man to captain his country, Beetson’s appearance in the first State of Origin legitimised the contest. Played like a five-eighth in a front-rower’s body. A champion who united the game, the state, and the country.

3 – Johnathan Thurston

Has the ability to perform at his best when it matters most. His best is the best. And when it matters most is State of Origins and grand finals. If he’s not the next Immortal, he’s still definitely one of them.

2 – Andrew Johns

The most recent Immortal could do things with the ball they couldn’t do in Cirque du Soleil. Owned games, owned seasons. Now owns many, many medals.

Almost went to rugby union and the game decided he was too big to lose.

1 – Wally Lewis

Dominated the game’s best in the National Rugby League. There’s only one man who’s done that for a decade. And that’s why they call him The King.