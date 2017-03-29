The Roar AFL Podcast: Episode 30

The Roar AFL Podcast is back again this week with Cameron Rose and Josh Elliott celebrating one of footy’s greatest traditions, the annual overreaction to Round 1.

Cam and Josh put forward a strong take on every match from Round 1. Melbourne will play finals, Hawthorn won’t, Scott Pendlebury will win the Brownlow, and Rory Laird will be All-Australian – and that’s not even half of it.

Cam and Josh also take a quick look at a recent trade rumour and cast their gaze at Round 2 to come, previewing some of the most promising matches.