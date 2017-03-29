In a desperate bid to be noticed by the selectors for a potential Bangladesh series, Usman Khawaja has taken the extraordinary step of changing his surname from the invisible ‘Khawaja’ to the far more prominent and popular ‘Marsh’.

When asked why he changed his name, Usman was adamant that the reason he was continually overlooked for selection was because he wasn’t part of the Marsh family:

“Look, I either had the choice of changing my first name to Mitch, or my surname to Marsh,” he said.

“When both Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh withdrew from the third Test in Ranchi because of injury, I offered to call myself Mitchell Khawaja, but I was still overlooked for the vacant sixth spot. So, I concluded that I must change my surname to Marsh to be a chance.”

Pundits and fans are applauding the move, as this will safeguard the newest Marsh’s spot in the team, no matter how badly he performs for the rest of his career.

The timing was pivotal for Usman, knowing that he was likely to be redlined off the Bangladesh series because of an unproven myth that he is incapable of playing spin in “Asia”.

Rumours are abounding that Glenn Maxwell is in the process of changing his name to Glenn Marsh to consolidate his No.6 position. When asked of the rumours, Maxwell said, “I scored a century and a pretty handy 40 in India, but people still think I may not have done enough to retain a spot. I’ve got to consider all options.”

Shaun and Mitchell Marsh are supportive of the move, saying the more Marshes in the team, the better.