Will Dusty stay or will he go?

The million dollar question on all Richmond Tigers fans lips at the moment is if Dustin Martin will sign on with the Tigers at year’s end or will he seek greener pastures and a fatter paycheck?

Personally I think if he can get both from the Tigers he will stay.

What is his priority? As the saying goes, money talks, but I truly believe Martin wants footballing success as well.

Can Richmond deliver this requirement this year?

Based on Round 1 and a brand new style of game, you would certainly say yes. However, at the end of the day it’s one game against a side not predicted to feature anywhere near the final eight.

If Richmond can continue to improve and play a brand of football that entertains and can potentially bring success, Dusty will certainly enjoy coming into work which is an added bonus. The boys certainly looked happy out there last Thursday which bodes well for the future if they can keep playing with that willingness to harass, tackle and play on natural instinct.

Having security for the future is important for anyone in life. I’m sure Richmond will do what they can to retain their star man, but with success comes sacrifice. Richmond may not be able to offer the dollar values that say a North Melbourne or Carlton can, but hopefully with all the ground work the club has put in with Dusty he will remain loyal.

The fact he is holding talks off makes me – and most other Tiger fans out there – nervous and leaning towards the assumption he is heading out of Tigerland. Other high profile players like Gary Ablett Jr and Lance Franklin bit their tongue for an entire year before leaving.

This will be a hot topic of conversation for the rest of the season. I hope I am wrong and I hope Dusty stays.