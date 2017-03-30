2017 NBA Draft: Who are the best fits?

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

As the NBA regular season draws to a close, the teams at the top look ahead to the playoffs and the potential of winning a ring.

On the other hand, the teams at the bottom look forward to the lottery draft – a chance to grab the next superstar out of college to build their team around.

Let’s take a look at the best fits for the projected top four in this year’s NBA Draft.

1. Boston Celtics (acquired from Brooklyn Nets) – Markelle Fultz (PG, Washington)

The fact Markelle Fultz is projected to go #1 overall despite playing on a sub-par Washington side that finished the season with a 9-22 record speaks volumes about the talent this kid has.

Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds last season, in the process cementing his spot as the best guard in this year’s draft class.

The scary thing. He’s still only 18 years old.

Standing at 6″4, can you imagine the fun Fultz and the 5″9 Isaiah Thomas would have as Boston’s starting guard combo.

The Celtics may even challenge for for a title this year, having already knocked the Cavs off top spot in the East. Throw Fultz into the equation next year, and it is a case of the rich getting richer.

2. Los Angeles Lakers – Lonzo Ball (PG, UCLA)

The most talked about player in this year’s NBA draft is undoubtably Lonzo Ball. His father Lavar has set the bar high for his son after making numerous public comments surrounding the talent that his son possesses.

Ball’s talent is clear. You don’t average 14.6 points and 7.6 assists if you don’t know how to play.

The real question is where he fits into an NBA line-up.

I have him going to the Lakers, a team full of young talent in the form of D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and Ivica Zubac. Ball provides more of an all-round game than Clarkson, who is primarily a ‘score first’ kind of player. But having committed to a four Year/$50m contract, whether the Lakers will be content with Clarkson coming off the bench is to be seen.

3. Phoenix Suns – Josh Jackson (SF, Kansas)

A player who could easily be selected #1 overall, Jackson is an athletic player who would make any rebuilding team better immediately. He shot 51.3 per cent from the field while averaging an impressive 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest at Kansas.

This is why he fits in Phoenix.

The Suns currently have TJ Warren as their starting SF, after dealing away PJ Tucker at the trade deadline. Jackson and Warren both provide elite scoring options, and one of them (probably Warren) would give the Suns a great second-team threat off the bench.

4. Philadelphia 76ers – De’Aaron Fox (PG, Kentucky)

‘The Process’ is in full swing, and 76ers fans finally have something to look forward to. Ben Simmons is set to make his NBA debut next season, Joel Embiid has looked great in a small sample size (31 games) and the team is on course for another lottery pick.

The calls are there to draft a guard after selecting forwards and centres the past few years. This is why De’Aaron Fox makes so much sense. Fox is a solid playmaker who plays with an exciting and cutting edge. He should complement Simmons and provide an alternative floor general option for Philly.