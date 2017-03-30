Swan Sam Reid lifted by luckless Johnson

Nat Fyfe shows he is most definitely back

Injuries prevented Sydney forward Sam Reid playing a single AFL game last year, but he only had to glance sideways in the Swans rehab room to realise someone else was doing it much tougher.

A combination of calf, Achilles and hamstring problems didn’t allow Reid to add to the 98 games he accrued though his first six seasons.

The 25-year-old key position player will finally reach the 100 game milestone on Friday against reigning premiers the Western Bulldogs, in Melbourne.

Reid could justifiably bemoan his lack of fortune throughout 2016.

He won’t though. Reid admits he he was lifted by the adjacent presence of 2012 premiership-winning defender Alex Johnson, who hasn’t played since that year’s grand final because of five knee reconstructions.

“I was in the rehab room next to Alex Johnson.” Reid said.

“I wasn’t feeling down on myself too often because I didn’t have far to look to see how hard it must have been for Alex.

“But he’s one of the best guys at driving himself and driving everyone else around the rehab room, so I was lucky to have him next to me.”

Understandably Reid isn’t treating Friday’s Etihad Stadium encounter like a grand final rematch, not having played in the 2016 season decider.

Participating in that showpiece and in a number of other games last year remained tantalisingly out of reach for Reid, who said he would have needed five players to pull out with injury to have made a grand final appearance.

“I never really canned the year off until it basically ended,” Reid said.

“I felt like I was two or three weeks off (playing) for a lot of the year. I sort of had setback after setback, so that was frustrating, but I still had a bit of hope, so that got me through.”

Reid described his return to the AFL last weekend as bittersweet as he kicked three goals and was one of Sydney’s best in their opening round home loss to Port Adelaide.

“I think my first half was pretty strong , but probably faded a bit in the second half,” Reid said.

“Like all the other guys I’ve got a bit to work on this week, but there’s no better challenge than to do it against the Doggies.”