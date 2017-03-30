Bennett has sympathy for under-fire Hasler

Jarryd Hayne on life on the Gold Coast

Even Brisbane’s Wayne Bennett can empathise with under-fire Canterbury coach Des Hasler’s plight ahead of their NRL clash at ANZ Stadium on Thursday night.

The long-time Broncos mentor admitted “the buck stops with the coach”.

But Bennett threw his support behind Hasler, saying speculation over the Bulldogs coach’s future was an “overreaction”.

The off-contract Hasler is hoping for a new two-year deal at Belmore.

However, he is under immense scrutiny following their 36-0 last round loss to Manly – their third defeat in four games.

Bennett said fellow veteran coach Hasler’s record spoke for itself.

“The buck stops with the coach – it goes with the territory,” Bennett said.

“We are in a highly competitive business and eight teams lose every week.

“(But) Des has been a long standing coach, has a great reputation in the game.

“He’s just going through a tough patch, we all go through them.”

Hasler’s future is expected to be high on the agenda when the Bulldogs board meet on Thursday, barely hours before their round-five clash.

Bennett believed Hasler deserved more than a few rounds to prove his case at the Bulldogs.

Yet Wests Tigers infamously sacked Jason Taylor after three rounds this year.

Asked if coaches deserved more than a few rounds to prove themselves, Bennett said: “You’d like to think so.

“(But the clubs) know what Jason Taylor brought, they know what Des brings, they know what I bring long before the balls are kicked off and the season starts.

“The rest is just an over-reaction sometimes.”