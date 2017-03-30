Mack Mason in line to replace Bernard Foley for Waratahs

The NSW Waratahs are backing greenhorn five-eighth Mack Mason to shock the Super Rugby world if Bernard Foley is ruled out of Sunday’s showdown with the Crusaders.

With Foley in extreme doubt as he continues to battle post-concussion symptoms, 21-year-old Mason has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to replace the Wallabies playmaker.

Coach Daryl Gibson won’t name his team until Friday, but winger Andrew Kellaway appeared to let the cat out of the bag on Thursday when he predicted the little-known Mason would have “everyone eating their words this weekend”.

Kellaway confidently dismissed the notion that no Foley meant no hope for the Waratahs against the undefeated table-toppers from Christchurch.

“He’s Bernard. Bernard’s obviously a great player and he was great for us last week, but Mack Mason’s a phenomenal young footballer and he’s going to be good this weekend,” Kellaway said.

“You say pressure, but I think it’s probably the opposite. Everyone by the sound of things might have already written him off, so how good’s that.

“He’s an underdog and a great footballer so it’s going to be awesome to see everyone eating their words.”

He may be unheralded to casual observers, but Mason isn’t lacking pedigree.

A product of Brisbane’s rugby nursery, the Anglican Church Grammar School, commonly known as “Churchie”, the Cairns-born flyhalf represented Queensland through the age groups before having a stint with the Melbourne Storm in the 2015 under-20s competition.

Last year, upon his return to rugby, he helped the Australian under-20s side to a rare win over New Zealand.

“He’s from very, very rural Queensland so he’s a quiet little thing, but he’s tough as nails and very confident so it’s going to be awesome,” Kellaway said.

“Look, I’m sure he’s going to get some traffic (run at him) but he’s a tough kid. I’m sure he’s up for it.”

After suffering a setback following his eye-catching return in NSW’s 32-25 comeback win over the Melbourne Rebels last Saturday night, Foley trained on both Wednesday and Thursday.

But Waratahs assistant coach Nathan Grey said the influential playmaker remained a day-to-day proposition.

If scratched, David Horwitz shapes as the other contender to fill Foley’s No.10 jumper at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Horwitz started at inside centre against the Rebels but often served as first-receiver before running a great line to deliver the match-winning try after the siren.

Kellaway said his Randwick clubmate also wouldn’t disappoint if asked to cover for Foley.

“To sort of be on the outer for the first couple of weeks, not getting much game time, then to come straight in and do that, I’m just super, super proud to see him do that,” Kellaway said of Horwitz.

“I’ve only ever really played with Dave at 10, or for the most part, so I know him as a 10 so that’s his go.”