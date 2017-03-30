MacLaren still open to Roar contract offer

Will MacLaren even be in Australia next season?. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Jamie Maclaren admits it’s unlikely he will play for Brisbane Roar next season but would be willing to entertain any offer should the A-League club come back to the table.

The 23-year-old rejected a contract extension from the Roar in November but said he has had no discussions with the club since, describing his future as completely “up in the air”.

His agent Paddy Dominguez confirmed strong interest from A-League rivals as well as a litany of overseas clubs.

It shapes as a critical decision for Maclaren as he seeks to work his way back into Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the Confederations Cup, having missed the recent World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and the UAE.

“It’s really hard to say, because since November there’s not been too much contact,” Maclaren told AAP.

“But I’m close to (Roar coach) John Aloisi. It’s been very honest and all I can say is I love playing for this club.

“I know John’s thinking of staying at the Roar next year as well.

“But for now I’m not thinking about next year because you have to live in the now as a footballer. All I’m focusing on is bringing another championship to Brisbane.”

A move back to Europe could tempt Maclaren, who has scored 15 goals after finishing last season as the top-scoring Australian in the A-League with 20 goals in 25 appearances.

Maclaren said he was mindful of finding somewhere he will play consistent football, particularly heading into a World Cup year.

He holds a British passport but is also half-Maltese through his mother, and revealed he knocked back an approach from the Maltese national team before he made his Socceroos debut last year.

“I spoke to John, I showed him the email,” he said.

“He said ‘Don’t go for Malta, they don’t go to World Cups.’

“I played for Scotland under-19s as well but it didn’t feel right singing the Flower of Scotland when I’ve known since I was a kid, all I wanted to do is score in the green and gold.”

Maclaren said he was doing everything in his power to put himself back in the frame for Socceroos selection.

“Sometimes people listen to opinions rather than facts,” he said.

“I’m a player who scores goals and wins games for my team. I feel like I’ve done that for two years very consistently.

“But it takes time to grow as an international footballer and I still think I need that time in that environment to find my rhythm.”