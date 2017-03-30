Matt Scott re-signs with Cowboys

Matt Scott is set to finish his NRL career as a one-club player after signing a new two-year deal with North Queensland.

Test prop Scott – 32 in July – agreed to a contract extension until the end of the 2019 season on Thursday.

He stuck with North Queensland after Newcastle withdrew a lucrative three-year deal following Scott’s season-ending knee injury two weeks ago.

Scott is now expected to finish his career at the Cowboys after making his NRL debut with the club back in 2004 as an 18-year-old.

“I’ve had so many great experiences here, taken the field with some wonderful players and made lifelong friends,” Scott said.

“To be able to continue on this journey with the Cowboys means the world to me and I look forward to getting through my rehab and giving the Cowboys my all for the next couple of seasons.”

Scott’s signature was a shot in the arm for North Queensland’s pack which lost fellow Test prop James Tamou to Penrith while former Queensland forward Ben Hannant retired in the off-season.

The Cowboys have further bolstered their forward stocks by recruiting Melbourne giant Jordan McLean from 2018.

“Matt has been in the top handful of props in the NRL for well over a decade,” Cowboys football manager Peter Parr said.

“He’s represented his state and country over 20 times apiece, led the Cowboys to their maiden premiership and has represented this club on and off the field to the highest standard since he first made the move north.

“We’re rapt that Matt will extend his time here and I know the young crop of young and emerging forwards really look up to him and will learn much from him over the next three years.”