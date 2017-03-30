Richmond Tigers vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

Nat Fyfe shows he is most definitely back

It’s a clash between two Victorian heavyweights, with the Richmond Tigers hosting the Collingwood Magpies at the MCG on a Thursday night. Join The Roar from live scores and a blog from 7:20pm (AEDT).

The last time these two teams met in Round 2 was last season, and what an ending that was! Collingwood – thanks to a Darcy Moore kick-in and the efforts of Brodie Grundy – won a nail biter by just a point.

While Richmond conquered the Pies in their later 2016 match-up, history is irrelevant for both these teams as they aim to prove themselves as contenders in 2016.

Richmond go into this game in a slightly superior position, with the Tigers looking great in their 43-point win over Carlton in the season opener last week – however, all eyes will be on how they respond against opposition of a much higher calibre.

Collingwood, for their part, were far from disgraced in their loss to the reigning premiers. The Pies won most of the major stats against the Dogs, but weren’t about to translate their statistical superiority into a win.

This game will undoubtedly be won or lost in the midfield, which is no surprise given the calibre of some of the players.

Collingwood’s primary aim will be to limit the impact that Dustin Martin has, given his stellar game last Thursday against the Blues.

The Pies are far from embarrassed in the midfield department, however, given that they had four players – Adam Treloar, Taylor Adams, Steele Sidebottom and captain Scott Penderbury – reach 30 disposals in their first round match.

Replicate that, and the Pies will go a long way towards gaining midfield superiority.

There’s intriguing battles in other parts of the ground, as well, with Pies youngster Darcy Moore likely having a huge job combating Alex Rance, and the battle between the two forward lines – Collingwood’s height-obsessed forward line, and Richmond’s quick and effective new-look line, headlined by talented youngster Daniel Rioli.

Collingwood goes into the match with two changes. Coach Nathan Buckley has dropped American forward Mason Cox, while the suspended Travis Varcoe will also give way.

James Aish slots into the team, whilst Tim Broomhead will play his first game of 2017 as the replacement for Varcoe.

Evidently, Buckley hasn’t opted for the ‘three big-man’ forward approach he’s favoured in recent times.

Richmond have swung the axe on a trio of last week’s players, with Sam Lloyd, Kamdyn McIntosh and Taylor Hunt all sitting this one out.

Jayden Short is the like-for-like replacement for Hunt, midfielder Kane Lambert joins the team for the first time this year and Ben Lennon takes to the park after proving his worth after some brilliant VFL form.

Prediction

If the Pies win, they avoid going 0-2 for the first time since ’05. If Richmond succeeds, they go 2-0 for the second time since 1999. Evidently, there’s a lot riding on this game.

For me, though, it’ll be the Pies – by a goal and change, maybe less. They’ve just got the superior talent on the field, and will have motivation to avoid losing a second consecutive game.

That said, I wouldn’t be surprised whatsoever if the Tigers prove me wrong.

Collingwood by 14.

