The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 2

Round 1 was such a jam-packed, blockbuster-laden week of football that you could be forgiven for forgetting we have another 22 rounds to follow.

But we do! Round 2 begins tonight, and once again our panel is here to provide you with our tips and predictions for the week ahead.

There’s some promising matches this week but if I’m singling out a match of the round, it absolutely has to be the Western Bulldogs against the Sydney Swans in the grand final re-match on Saturday night.

Neither of these teams played as well in Round 1 as we saw them play in 2017, and both of them are carrying a few more injuries than they’d like to be at the moment too.

My thinking is that the Dogs have better depth, and the home ground advantage, so they should get the win. The Dogs have won three in a row over the Swans, too.

That said, never write off the possibility that the Swans, enraged by last week’s poor performance, could be driven to victory. Should be a cracking match.

Also promising is Richmond and Collingwood tonight – both teams looked improved last week, though only one got the win.

Collingwood appear to be heading in as the favourites in the eyes of most, and honestly, they are difficult teams to split.

I’ll pick the Tigers with absolutely no confidence whatsoever, simply because they offer greater maturity and talent in terms of their key position players than do the Pies.

Hawthorn versus Adelaide on Saturday is a match where if you tipped solely on Round 1 form you’d say Adelaide comfortably. And maybe you would be right too.

Still, don’t write off the fact that Hawthorn are at home and will be aching to bounce back. Remember they had a poor game in Round 1 last year and then smashed the Eagles the next week.

I’m still tipping the Crows – they’ve given me no reason not to.

Brisbane host Essendon on Saturday night and while both teams got a win last week you’d say the Bombers should have more quality. They’ll win as long as they bring the same intensity they did last week.

St Kilda are staring down the barrel of an 0-2 start when they go up against West Coast in Perth, the Saints didn’t travel well last year and the Eagle should win this one.

Port Adelaide and Fremantle would’ve seem like a real puzzler before the season started, but not any more. Port to maintain the rage another week at least.

GWS over Gold Coast, Geelong over North Melbourne and Melbourne over Carlton all seem fairly straightforward. The Suns to get slammed by a scorned, wrathful Giants side is my Lock of the Week – ten goals easy.

Maddy Friend

Friday night’s game will be a good litmus test of where both Collingwood and Richmond are at. Richmond’s steadier defence will help them get over the Magpies, and if they can move the ball swiftly and accurately like they did last week then it might be a large margin.

The grand final rematch should be a corker – Sydney’s unexpected loss last week should see them come out firing and hungry, and the loss of Dale Morris can’t be underestimated. I’m tipping Sydney, just, but would not be at all surprised to see it go either way.

Hawthorn versus Adelaide is another mammoth game. I can’t tip against Adelaide based on their form last week, but if anyone is going to get over them, the Hawks will find a way. The key defensive/forward battles at both ends look crucial in this one for mine.

The remaining Saturday games should be straightforward – expect GWS to come out firing over Gold Coast after last week’s insipid display, Essendon should be too good for Brisbane, and West Coast will easily account for the Saints at home in Perth.

Sunday’s games also shape to be one-sided affairs – Geelong should get over North Melbourne, Melbourne should defeat Carlton by a cricket score, and Port should get over Freo at home in Adelaide.

Cameron Rose

There was a lot at stake in Round 1, but even more in Round 2, as the winners attempt to consolidate their start, while the losers must bounce back.

You can read my Thursday night forecast for a view (or two) of Richmond versus Collingwood.

The Dogs were outplayed by the Pies last week for the most part, but were able to lift at key moments to get the job done.

Sydney were beaten at their own game against Port, and now lose Dane Rampe. The loss of Tom Mitchell on top of no Isaac Heeney may impact the Swans midfield depth more than we think.

I have to tip the Dogs at Etihad.

Adelaide are the bet of the week against Hawthorn, and will look to run up a score at the MCG. They’ll be strong where Hawthorn are weak.

GWS and West Coast pick themselves at home. One of Brisbane or Essendon will be 2-0, which is a huge result. Going to stick with the Bombers, but the Lions don’t want to be easybeats at the Gabba this year.

Geelong and Melbourne should find easy pickings against North and Carlton respectively. Fremantle already look in for a long year, and Port should be too good for them at home.

