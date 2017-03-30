 

Round 2 AFL Teams: Ins and out for every team

    Teams for Round 2 of the AFL season have been named – check out all the ins and outs for every side below.

    Richmond Tigers vs Collingwood Magpies

    7:20pm AEDT Thursday March 30, MCG

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Ben Lennon, Jayden Short, Kane Lambert.
    OUT: Taylor Hunt, Sam Lloyd, Kamdyn McIntosh (omitted).

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Tim Broomhead, James Aish.
    OUT: Mason Cox (omitted), Travis Varcoe (suspension).

    Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans

    7:50pm AEDT Friday March 31, Etihad Stadium

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Marcus Adams, Tom Campbell.
    OUT: Dale Morris (leg), Toby McLean (omitted).

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Robbie Fox, Nic Newman, Will Hayward.
    OUT: Daniel Robinson (collarbone), Dane Rampe (arm), Dean Towers (omitted).

    Hawthorn Hawks vs Adelaide Crows

    1:45pm AEDT Saturday April 1, MCG

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Luke Hodge, Ryan Burton, Kade Stewart, Teia Miles.
    OUT: Taylor Duryea, Billy Hartung, James Sicily, Ryan Schoenmakers (omitted).

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Taylor Walker.
    OUT: Troy Menzel (omitted).

    GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns

    4:35pm AEDT Saturday April 1, Spotless Stadium

    GWS Giants
    IN: Jacob Hopper, Nathan Wilson.
    OUT: Matthew Kennedy (omitted), Tendai Mzungu (hamstring).

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: David Swallow, Jack Leslie.
    OUT: Josh Schoenfeld (omitted), Pearce Hanley (family).

    Brisbane Lions vs Essendon Bombers

    7:25pm AEDT Saturday April 1, Gabba

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Jack Frost.
    OUT: Ben Keays (omitted).

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Ben Howlett.
    OUT: Josh Green (hamstring).

    West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda Saints

    7:40pm AEDT Saturday April 1, Domain Stadium

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Thomas Barass, Jonathan Giles, Dom Sheed.
    OUT: Lewis Jetta (glute), Eric Mackenzie (soreness), Drew Petrie (hand).

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Paddy McCartin, Blake Acres, Leigh Montagna.
    OUT: Nick Riewoldt (knee), David Armitage (groin), Nathan Wright (omitted).

    Geelong Cats vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

    1:10pm AEST Sunday April 2, Etihad Stadium

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Darcy Lang, Jed Bews, Sam Menegola, Zac Smith.
    OUT: Nakia Cockatoo (hand).

    (three to omit)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Ben Cunnington, Aaron Mullett, Taylor Garner, Majak Daw.
    OUT: Jarrad Waite (shoulder).

    (three to omit)

    Melbourne Demons vs Carlton Blues

    3:20pm AEST Sunday April 2, MCG

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Dom Tyson, Dean Kent, Jake Spencer, Ben Kennedy, James Harmes.
    OUT: Berne Vince (suspension), Joel Smith (shoulder).

    (three to omit)

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Nick Graham, Sam Kerridge, Harry McKay.
    OUT: none.

    (three to omit)

    Port Adelaide Power vs Fremantle Dockers

    4:40pm AEST Sunday April 2, Adelaide Oval

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Jarman Impey, Willem Drew, Joe Atley.
    OUT: none.

    (three to omit)

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Tommy Sheridan, Matt Taberner, Ethan Hughes.
    OUT: none.

    (three to omit)

