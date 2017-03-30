Round 2 AFL Teams: Ins and out for every team

By Josh Elliott , 30 Mar 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Teams for Round 2 of the AFL season have been named – check out all the ins and outs for every side below.

Richmond Tigers vs Collingwood Magpies

7:20pm AEDT Thursday March 30, MCG

Richmond Tigers

IN: Ben Lennon, Jayden Short, Kane Lambert.

OUT: Taylor Hunt, Sam Lloyd, Kamdyn McIntosh (omitted).

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Tim Broomhead, James Aish.

OUT: Mason Cox (omitted), Travis Varcoe (suspension).

Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans

7:50pm AEDT Friday March 31, Etihad Stadium

Western Bulldogs

IN: Marcus Adams, Tom Campbell.

OUT: Dale Morris (leg), Toby McLean (omitted).

Sydney Swans

IN: Robbie Fox, Nic Newman, Will Hayward.

OUT: Daniel Robinson (collarbone), Dane Rampe (arm), Dean Towers (omitted).

Hawthorn Hawks vs Adelaide Crows

1:45pm AEDT Saturday April 1, MCG

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Luke Hodge, Ryan Burton, Kade Stewart, Teia Miles.

OUT: Taylor Duryea, Billy Hartung, James Sicily, Ryan Schoenmakers (omitted).

Adelaide Crows

IN: Taylor Walker.

OUT: Troy Menzel (omitted).

GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns

4:35pm AEDT Saturday April 1, Spotless Stadium

GWS Giants

IN: Jacob Hopper, Nathan Wilson.

OUT: Matthew Kennedy (omitted), Tendai Mzungu (hamstring).

Gold Coast Suns

IN: David Swallow, Jack Leslie.

OUT: Josh Schoenfeld (omitted), Pearce Hanley (family).

Brisbane Lions vs Essendon Bombers

7:25pm AEDT Saturday April 1, Gabba

Brisbane Lions

IN: Jack Frost.

OUT: Ben Keays (omitted).

Essendon Bombers

IN: Ben Howlett.

OUT: Josh Green (hamstring).

West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda Saints

7:40pm AEDT Saturday April 1, Domain Stadium

West Coast Eagles

IN: Thomas Barass, Jonathan Giles, Dom Sheed.

OUT: Lewis Jetta (glute), Eric Mackenzie (soreness), Drew Petrie (hand).

St Kilda Saints

IN: Paddy McCartin, Blake Acres, Leigh Montagna.

OUT: Nick Riewoldt (knee), David Armitage (groin), Nathan Wright (omitted).

Geelong Cats vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

1:10pm AEST Sunday April 2, Etihad Stadium

Geelong Cats

IN: Darcy Lang, Jed Bews, Sam Menegola, Zac Smith.

OUT: Nakia Cockatoo (hand).

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Ben Cunnington, Aaron Mullett, Taylor Garner, Majak Daw.

OUT: Jarrad Waite (shoulder).

Melbourne Demons vs Carlton Blues

3:20pm AEST Sunday April 2, MCG

Melbourne Demons

IN: Dom Tyson, Dean Kent, Jake Spencer, Ben Kennedy, James Harmes.

OUT: Berne Vince (suspension), Joel Smith (shoulder).

Carlton Blues

IN: Nick Graham, Sam Kerridge, Harry McKay.

OUT: none.

Port Adelaide Power vs Fremantle Dockers

4:40pm AEST Sunday April 2, Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Jarman Impey, Willem Drew, Joe Atley.

OUT: none.

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Tommy Sheridan, Matt Taberner, Ethan Hughes.

OUT: none.

