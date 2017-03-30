Round 2 AFL Teams: Ins and out for every team

Teams for Round 2 of the AFL season have been named – check out all the ins and outs for every side below.
Richmond Tigers vs Collingwood Magpies
7:20pm AEDT Thursday March 30, MCG
Richmond Tigers
IN: Ben Lennon, Jayden Short, Kane Lambert.
OUT: Taylor Hunt, Sam Lloyd, Kamdyn McIntosh (omitted).
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Tim Broomhead, James Aish.
OUT: Mason Cox (omitted), Travis Varcoe (suspension).
Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans
7:50pm AEDT Friday March 31, Etihad Stadium
Western Bulldogs
IN: Marcus Adams, Tom Campbell.
OUT: Dale Morris (leg), Toby McLean (omitted).
Sydney Swans
IN: Robbie Fox, Nic Newman, Will Hayward.
OUT: Daniel Robinson (collarbone), Dane Rampe (arm), Dean Towers (omitted).
Hawthorn Hawks vs Adelaide Crows
1:45pm AEDT Saturday April 1, MCG
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Luke Hodge, Ryan Burton, Kade Stewart, Teia Miles.
OUT: Taylor Duryea, Billy Hartung, James Sicily, Ryan Schoenmakers (omitted).
Adelaide Crows
IN: Taylor Walker.
OUT: Troy Menzel (omitted).
GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns
4:35pm AEDT Saturday April 1, Spotless Stadium
GWS Giants
IN: Jacob Hopper, Nathan Wilson.
OUT: Matthew Kennedy (omitted), Tendai Mzungu (hamstring).
Gold Coast Suns
IN: David Swallow, Jack Leslie.
OUT: Josh Schoenfeld (omitted), Pearce Hanley (family).
Brisbane Lions vs Essendon Bombers
7:25pm AEDT Saturday April 1, Gabba
Brisbane Lions
IN: Jack Frost.
OUT: Ben Keays (omitted).
Essendon Bombers
IN: Ben Howlett.
OUT: Josh Green (hamstring).
West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda Saints
7:40pm AEDT Saturday April 1, Domain Stadium
West Coast Eagles
IN: Thomas Barass, Jonathan Giles, Dom Sheed.
OUT: Lewis Jetta (glute), Eric Mackenzie (soreness), Drew Petrie (hand).
St Kilda Saints
IN: Paddy McCartin, Blake Acres, Leigh Montagna.
OUT: Nick Riewoldt (knee), David Armitage (groin), Nathan Wright (omitted).
Geelong Cats vs North Melbourne Kangaroos
1:10pm AEST Sunday April 2, Etihad Stadium
Geelong Cats
IN: Darcy Lang, Jed Bews, Sam Menegola, Zac Smith.
OUT: Nakia Cockatoo (hand).
(three to omit)
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Ben Cunnington, Aaron Mullett, Taylor Garner, Majak Daw.
OUT: Jarrad Waite (shoulder).
(three to omit)
Melbourne Demons vs Carlton Blues
3:20pm AEST Sunday April 2, MCG
Melbourne Demons
IN: Dom Tyson, Dean Kent, Jake Spencer, Ben Kennedy, James Harmes.
OUT: Berne Vince (suspension), Joel Smith (shoulder).
(three to omit)
Carlton Blues
IN: Nick Graham, Sam Kerridge, Harry McKay.
OUT: none.
(three to omit)
Port Adelaide Power vs Fremantle Dockers
4:40pm AEST Sunday April 2, Adelaide Oval
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Jarman Impey, Willem Drew, Joe Atley.
OUT: none.
(three to omit)
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Tommy Sheridan, Matt Taberner, Ethan Hughes.
OUT: none.
(three to omit)