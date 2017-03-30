Smith vs Kohli: Clashing captains and contrasting styles

One of the most gripping Test series in recent years came to a disappointing end on Tuesday, with India regaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1.

The attacking nature of both sides was evident from the beginning, but there were two players who dramatically contrasted throughout: Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Steve Smith racked up a whopping 499 runs on the subcontinent at an average of 71.28, with a high score of 178*. That is the 15th highest number of runs scored by a touring player in India in history. Kohli on the other hand scored a miserable 46 runs at an average of 9.20.

That is his lowest ever series total in India. Mitchell Starc scored more runs than him, and he went home after two Tests.

So, we know that Steve Smith was playing as he usually does and Kohli was inexplicably out of form. Kohli, understandably feeling the pressure of losing a Test at home and being out of form, fell back on his undesirable trait of pretentiousnes.

Smith on the other hand has no such reaction when plunged in to the depths of adversity, allowing his bat to do the talking.

This latest series was a real Test of Steve’s character. It’s hard to imagine how Steve Smith would have felt when Virat Kohli and the Indian media questioned his integrity. No one could have blamed Steve if he responded to those claims with an equally controversial remark, but he made it clear that he would not tarnish the Australian notion of sportsmanship.

His public apology and admission to a genuine brain fade are a prime example of his humble nature. He has no willingness to put himself and his ego ahead of his country. He is setting a perfect example for his team and everyone watching, showcasing all the qualities needed to be an Australian cricket captain.

Virat Kohli is the polar opposite. When he couldn’t set the right example for his team, he felt so cornered that the only way he could make himself feel better was to unfairly attack his opponents with unfounded comments.

If he hadn’t already, Virat Kohli made it patently obvious that he does not possess the required qualities to be a cricket captain, at any level. Kohli’s effect on his teammates in the field through his aggression and self-belief is undeniable, but when you’re the face of Indian cricket, your on-field performance is equally as important as your behaviour off the field.

Survey cricket fans of any cricketing nation, and you’ll find that a majority will say their captain is their favourite player. They must be role models not only to their team, but an entire nation of cricket fans as well. Do the terms ‘brat’, ‘smart alec’ and ‘arrogant’ come to mind when I mention role model? I didn’t think so.

What Virat said next should have come as no surprise. He declared the healthy friendships that he had with the Australian team members before the series were irretrievably broken. That’s a bit rich coming from him isn’t it? How is it his position to say these people are no longer his friends?

If I’m not mistaken, he’s the one trying to assert his dominance in the media by being arrogant and egotistical. Sure the Australian’s mocked him for his shoulder injury in the field, but if that’s upsetting him then he doesn’t belong on a cricket field.

Kohli also said “I’ve heard a very wise person tell me that when a person is down, the weak come out and speak about him”. Couple this statement with the fact that he forbade any of his team from joining the Aussies for a beer after the game, and all of a sudden the pieces of the puzzle fit together.

Virat Kohli does not care about how his comments and actions reflect on his team and country. Virat places his own best interests ahead of the team’s. A poor sportsman if ever I’ve seen one, he’s hardly captaincy material.