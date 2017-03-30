Super Rugby Round 6: Nobes, mate, come on…

A few weeks ago, I was moved to highlight the outright arrogance of the South African quarter of the panel, who after snaring a perfect round, proceeded to display his alpha status by sending his tips for the following week pretty much immediately.

Since then, tipping dominance has shifted to Argentina.

Here’s a number for you – 1920. That’s how many minutes of Super Rugby have been played since Nobes last got a tip wrong. Nineteen hundred and twenty minutes; 24 full games and three perfect rounds of tipping.

And where immediate attack is Harry’s gloating weapon of choice, Nobes gives us nothing. No crowing, no letting us know how rubbish we are, just politely waits for the opportunity to send his next round of tips through. Which will probably be right, too.

It’s genius. Silent, brilliant, make-us-stew, evil genius.

But Nobes, you’ve had your fun now, so come on, let’s not get ridiculous.

Last week: another perfect bloody round for Nobes, The Crowd 8, Digger 7, Harry and Brett 6

Nobes

“Well, it is hard to say that I am not enjoying the ride of perfect rounds. I have to admit that I was really lucky in the two games I took my chances last round (Waratahs and Highlanders) and feel well rewarded after some miracle comebacks.

“Round 6 has challenges also, but the Jags have a bye so no passion will be involved in this one. Besides, some of my competitors will have to start taking some risks if they want to catch up. Hi Harry? I am back.

“The Highlanders will have to take the Rebels at home if they want to maintain their playoff hopes alive. Blues seem to be finding winning ways and will beat the Force. Chiefs are too strong for the Bulls, and it does not get any easy for the Reds at home against the Canes.

“I do not really know how strong the Stormers really are yet, let’s see how it goes against the mentally weak Cheetahs. Direct zone confrontation will find the Sharks surfacing for air at the Lions house. Uff, which ‘Tahs will show up, the confusing ones or the performers? Will the Crusaders find a way to pull this one off like they usually do? I think so.”

Tips: Highlanders, Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Stormers, Lions, Crusaders.

Digger

“‘Canes by plenty.

“Highlanders should be too strong with the help of the Zoo this Friday, while the Blues should be capable at home against the Force. Chiefs should rampage over the Bulls, too.

“The Stormers should put the Cheetahs away comfortably enough and I will back the Lions at home in what shapes as the best match out of Africa.

“To finish off, the Crusaders look to organised for this Waratahs outfit, even in Sydney.”

Tips: Highlanders, Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Stormers, Lions, Crusaders.

Harry

“In the wake of Nobes’ explosive and aggressive soothsaying, my newest strategy is just to think: ‘What would Nobes do?’

“The Rebels had a moment last week to make a stand; and they sat down, instead. They will unravel. The Blues will have fun against the moribund Force. The Chiefs will run rampant against the Bulls, who look like they are in two minds, at least. The Reds will not enjoy their game against the rush-defence line-breaking dominant-tackling Hurricanes.

“The Stormers A team will roll at Newlands. The Lions will probably win by a few points, but it will be close against the more physical Sharks. The Waratahs will suffer at the hand of the mighty Crusaders.

“It is looking very much like the only teams with a legitimate chance to win this are the Chiefs, the ‘Canes, the Crusaders, the Lions, the Jaguares, or the Stormers.”

Tips: Highlanders, Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Stormers, Lions, Crusaders.

Brett

The Highlanders were clinical in their finish last week against the Brumbies, and the Rebels just weren’t clinical enough. The Blues will be tough at home, but not nearly as tough as the Bulls will find the Chefs in their kitchen.

After the Reds spoilt my breakfast last Sunday, I’m joining the ‘Canes by plenty’ brigade. Spoil my Saturday night ale and corn chips, too, Queensland. Stormers will be too good, and so will the Lions. This will be the game where the Sharks learn that the next best team in South Africa is actually from Argentina.

But they’ve done it to me again, these blokes. Again, I stuck my tips into the spreadsheet early, so as not to follow suit, and again they’ve all picked the same winners.

So something has to give, and I’m giving a late change to the Force. I like the way they’re going about their game, and I like that they’ve stayed in New Zealand this week and making a tour of these two games. Call it a tip for patriotism, or call it a tip for ‘the boys really coming together as a group’, but whatever you call it, call it a tip for the Force.

Tips: Highlanders, Force, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Stormers, Lions, Crusaders.





Get your tips in now – The Crowd’s tips will be revealed before kick-off in the Crusaders-Force game on Friday.

Loading…

The Sure Thing

The one thing we’re all absolutely certain will happen over the course of this weekend. Well, pretty certain…

Digger

“The Kiwi sides will go 5-0 this weekend.”

Harry

“The games will again be overshadowed by talk of ‘Who is in? Who is out?’”

Nobes

“Sorry, but I have been missing this one and I want to get at least one right: the Jags will not get a yellow card for first time in the season.”

Brett

I’ve been forced into a patriotic and strategic change of tip, and there is nothing surer now than two of the four Australian sides in action will conspire against me. Probably the Rebels or Force.

Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…