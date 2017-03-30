Super Rugby Round 6: How are our Wallabies shaping up?

The Wallabies’ problems in 2016 were many and varied. That being said they can be boiled down to four major issues.

1. Over-reliance on one-track game plan of always running the ball and playing all-out attacking rugby, while almost never kicking;

2. Forwards who couldn’t front up physically;

3. Set-piece woes;

4. An unwillingness or inability for Michael Cheika to trust his bench.

Exploiting your opponent’s weakness is always more difficult, and obviously changes based on who you are playing. That said, there are some clear ways to work on Cheika’s Wallabies’ demonstrated weaknesses.

1. Choose a side of backs that will kick the ball when appropriate, and allow them to do so

The best match the Wallabies played in 2016 was when they smashed Wales in November. While the Welsh did not play their best, it is no coincidence that this was the only time Bernard Foley utilised his kicking game.

Australia’s strategy of almost constantly attacking with big, powerful backs meant that the Welsh line advanced rapidly in an attempt to shut the Wallabies down quickly. This meant that Foley was able to consistently open up the defence with chip kicks over the Welsh line.

That match proved that Cheika’s game-plan is not complete madness; but that it definitely needs some more nous and subtlety beyond always attacking.

It is truly shocking that it took until this match for Foley and Cheika to employ the strategy of chipping over the heads of a rush defence; and also that the Wallabies went away from this strategy against Ireland and England.

The other issue with Australia’s lack of kicking was consistently ending up in the infuriating scenario of being trapped in our own 22 with no ability to clear the ball without winning a penalty.

Last year in all of the Tests against England, New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland there were long passages of play in which the Wallabies were endlessly trapped in their 22.

The very simple way to solve this issue is to select a team capable of kicking it to near halfway, and then having a strong line-out to disrupt opposition ball.

That means no player cannot be selected at 9, 10 or 15 if they do not possess a kicking game.

That means Israel Folau loses the 15 jersey. If he can’t consistently kick the ball from the 22 to near halfway he has no place playing fullback. This is a skill that Reece Hodge, Dane Haylett-Petty, Karmichael Hunt and Jack Debreczeni all possess.

2. Select forwards who will front up physically and who are good in the set-piece

If players are not able to front up physically and perform in the set piece they must be dropped, regardless of how ‘dynamic’ they are around the park.

That means Dean Mumm and Will Skelton must never wear a Wallabies jersey again until they prove they are capable of more.

We also cannot continue selecting two natural 7s in the back-row regardless of how good the portmanteau is: even ‘McMooper’ isn’t good enough. A natural 6 will be selected at 6, a 7 at 7 and an 8 at 8.

3. Select a bench of ‘finishers’ not ‘reserves’, and use them!

In the 2015 World Cup Cheika selected a bench of finishers and used them to great effect. Cheika went away from this strategy in 2016, didn’t use his bench enough, and the team suffered for it in the second half of games.

Rugby is a game of 23 players and 80 minutes. Select a bench of finishers and use them all every match. Being selected as a finisher does not mean a player is inferior to the starter, but simply that the finisher is more of a big-impact player than the one they are replacing.

The team

Based on 2017 form and the above considerations this is how our Wallabies, I believe, are currently shaping up.

1. Scott Sio

2. Tolu Latu

3. Alan Ala’alatoa

4. Adam Coleman

5. Rory Arnold

6. Scott Fardy

7. Michael Hooper

8. Scott Higginbotham

9. Will Genia

10. Kurtley Beale/Quade Cooper/Bernard Foley

11. Sefa Naivalu/Henry Speight

12. Duncan Paia’aua

13. Samu Kerevi

14. Israel Folau

15. Dane Haylett-Petty

16. Ben Alexander/James Slipper

17. Tatafu Polota-Nau

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Sean McMahon

20. Lopeti Timani

21. Ryan Louwrens

22. Kurtley Beale/Quade Cooper/Bernard Foley

23. Karmichael Hunt/Reece Hodge/Jack Debreczeni/Tevita Kuridrani

I am under no illusion that Cheika will select Folau on the wing and Haylett-Petty at 15, but I maintain hope that Cheika will at least try it out. Haylett-Petty is almost as good as Folau under the high ball, has a longer and more accurate pass, a big boot and doesn’t go missing on defence.

Cooper is not in very good form in 2017. That said, I love him, for all his fauls he makes rugby a more fun game to watch, and he has the kicking playmaking game. I don’t think Beale is a great 10, but has the kicking and playmaking game and has been in great form. In my opinion, Foley doesn’t have a good enough kicking game.

I’m also not certain that I have got the back-row and bench combination quite right. I would like to get a pure lock in the bench as cover, but at present I think that Timani just offers so much more than any of Australia’s locks, and both he and Fardy can cover lock if required.

The saddest part of this team is that it means dropping Stephen Moore. Regardless of what one thinks of his 2016 international form or his ability as a captain, Moore has been a fantastic servant and representative of the Wallabies and of Australian rugby in general.

Our captain deserves a swan song Test.

Where have I got it right, what needs improvement? Would a 6-2 split be better? Should Beale be utility cover on the bench? And, as always, who should be the Wallabies’ 10?