The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 5

A month of the NRL season done and uncertainty reigns. One coach gone, another couple on the tightrope, results going every which way and only two undefeated teams.

In what universe are the Dragons the best-attacking team? Or, who will be the next coach fired? Even better, what on Earth is going on at the Warriors and can they possibly get any worse?

So, so many questions about the competition.

Last week alone, we saw the Panthers and Sea Eagles run up 40 and 36 points respectively, the Titans almost shock the Cowboys after having 20 per cent possession through the first 20 minutes, the Sharks beat the Eels in a scrappy encounter and the Raiders almost comeback against the Broncos.

Of course, the Roosters also beat the Rabbitohs and the Dragons beat the Warriors.

On paper at least, this round looks like it could be the easiest of the lot so far. The game isn’t played on paper though.

Three of the first four actually look simple enough, with the Broncos taking on the Bulldogs, the Cowboys hosting the Rabbitohs and the Sharks battling the always brave Knights.

The Roosters also take on the in-form Sea Eagles in the early Friday game in what could shape as the match of the round.

The competition to that will be the Raiders and Eels, in what could be a scintillating match. Melbourne hosting Penrith will pose as a tough challenge for the visitors, before the round wraps up with the Warriors hosting the Titans and Dragons taking on the Tigers.

Onto the tips then. Unbelievably we all had the same (five) last week (apart from The Crowd, who had six), so it’s Tim up first this week because he is running last. Makes sense? Right?

Tips: Broncos, Roosters, Cowboys, Sharks, Raiders, Storm, Warriors, Tigers

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. No idea. The Broncos were heavily helped by Canberra’s 15 errors last week, but Canterbury are woeful. Even though Moses Mbye is out and Des Hasler is under pressure, I’ll stick with the hosts… I guess.

Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles

Roosters. Manly will be brought back to Earth with a thud on the road. Five in a row to start the season for the Roosters.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Sydney Rabbitohs

Cowboys. Hard to say, but I’m going North Queensland at home, even if Cyclone Debbie has knocked preparation and 1300 Smiles around a little bit.

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Sharks. The reigning premiers should do this easy. Newcastle are still three players short of being truly competitive.

Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels

Raiders. Parramatta are fielding a very good squad for this game. They could win. The Raiders must win given their form though. They won’t be complacent and will grind out a close win.

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Storm. Storm at home are a tough proposition. Cam Smith and Cooper Cronk will target hell out of Nathan Cleary with methods fair and foul. Good luck kid. Storm to win.

New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans

Warriors. Gee the Warriors are rubbish. So bad. I loaded my supercoach side up with them, hey bro. not choice, eh? Foran might help? Warriors at home. Ok I’ll tip them.

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Tigers. With Luke Brooks out the Tigers defence improves, so I’ll take them to get a win on the board.

Tips: Broncos, Roosters, Cowboys, Sharks, Raiders, Panthers, Warriors, Dragons

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. I won’t have a bar of the Bulldogs at the moment. Too many things go wrong for them in a game. The Broncos should be too disciplined and consistent for them over 80 minutes.

Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles

Roosters. Interesting one considering the recent revival by the Sea Eagles. The Roosters won’t be able to get away with those slack periods they’ve had in a couple of their wins, but they’ll know that.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Sydney Rabbitohs

Cowboys. Coote and Taumalolo are obviously big ins for the Cowboys. They should start getting back on track here after a couple of indifferent weeks. The Rabbitohs aren’t up to this class.

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Sharks. The Knights gave a yelp early in the season, but were monstered by the Panthers last weekend. Another very difficult task coming up for them against the powerful Sharks.

Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels

Raiders. Tricky one. The Eels have been disappointing both with and without Norman in the last couple of weeks. They could bounce back big-time, but I’ve got to go with the Raiders at home.

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. This is where I stick my neck out. Sooner rather than later the Panthers will become that team that more often than not wins tough road games like this. I’ll gamble the time has come.

New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans

Warriors. It’s a battle of two teams you don’t really want to get involved with, so what do you do? Tip the home team and bank on Johnson doing enough to make sure they win.

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. Tedesco is always a threat for the Tigers no matter what else is happening, but I think the Dragons can get them in the forwards and do enough to control the game from there.

Tips: Broncos, Roosters, Cowboys, Sharks, Eels, Storm, Titans, Dragons

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. The Bulldogs have been extremely disappointing in recent weeks. The only time they look good is for ten minutes when Sam Kasiano is on the field. Pigs will fly before they beat the Broncos.

Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles

Roosters. Two weeks ago who would have thought that this would be one of the games of the round. Manly were bolstered by the return of key forwards last week, but the Roosters have been in stunning form. I’m predicting they get up.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Sydney Rabbitohs

Cowboys. I’m sure of two things in relation to this game – the Cowboys will win and Tom and George Burgess will have at least 4 errors between them.

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Sharks. If the Knights of last week turn up, this could get very ugly, very quickly. The Sharks dominated the Eels last week and will be further bolstered by James Segeyaro who has some game time under his belt.

Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. Tipping with my heart not my head. If I get this tip right it means Canberra will have started the season one from five – now that’s a scary proposition.

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Storm. Another tough game to tip, but the Knights were so bad last week they made the Panthers look better than they are. The Storm had an uncharacteristic amount of errors against the Tigers early – this will not be repeated. I’m expecting the Storm to be back to their robotic best.

New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans

Titans. I’m refusing to tip the Warriors until they show a bit of ticker – something the Titans seem to have in bucket loads at the moment. The Titans are still without Jarryd Hayne, so I’m backing them for the win.

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. I made the mistake of tipping the Tigers last week – not again. The Dragons to get up in a not so close contest.

Tips: Broncos, Sea Eagles, Cowboys, Sharks, Raiders, Storm, Titans, Dragons

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. The Bulldogs can’t actually play any worse, but it’s hard to see a turnaround for them anytime in the near future. I’m not even sure coaching is the issue – their side needs a complete re-do. This could get ugly.

Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. Don’t ask me why, because I’m not sure even I know. The Roosters win streak has to end somewhere, and Manly have been in reasonable form. There has to be an upset somewhere, so let’s say this will be it.

North Queensland Cowboys vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cowboys. Almost didn’t bother explaining this one. The Rabbitohs are a basket case, and the Cowboys, despite missing Jason Taumalolo and Matt Scott will run a number up.

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Sharks. Funnily enough, something was telling me to take an upset here. The Knights are a brave side and coming off a 40-point drubbing will only increase the desire, but boy it’s hard to tip them against the reigning premiers away from home.

Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels

Raiders. No Eels. Actually, Raiders. Yep, definitely the Raiders. Really tough match to pick this, but Canberra are at home and coming off a loss. If they are going to become a top side in the competition, this is a must-win game against an Eels side who have some obvious problems going on last week’s effort against Cronulla.

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Storm. I like the Panthers brand of footy, but not sure it’s what’s going to get it done against a Melbourne side who are clinical.

New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans

Titans. The Warriors are truly woeful at the moment. Unless Shaun Johnson has the ball, their attack looks woeful, and their defence opens up like the Red Sea far too often. The Titans on the other hand, will fight all the way and on the back of a strong defensive effort will leave Auckland with two points.

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. Somehow, someway, the Dragons are the best attacking team in the comp and the Tigers don’t look great at the moment. Could be a high-scoring and entertaining affair if the right Dragons side turn up, but they will pick up the win.

Round 5 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd BUL V BRO BRO BRO BRO BRO ??? ROO V SEA ROO ROO ROO SEA ??? COW V RAB COW COW COW COW ??? SHA V KNI SHA SHA SHA SHA ??? RAI V EEL RAI RAI EEL RAI ??? STO V PAN STO PAN STO STO ??? WAR V TIT WAR WAR TIT TIT ??? TIG V DRA TIG DRA TIG DRA ??? Last week 5 5 5 5 6 Total 14 21 20 16 21

