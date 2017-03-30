The Roar’s NRL fan survey: The results are in!

Two weeks ago we asked you your opinions on a lot of issues about the National Rugby League and how it is run.

I have painstakingly crunched the numbers and can now report on what you – the fans – think.

There are a number of issues where there are clearly agreed sentiments across all clubs, and then there are ones that really depend on where your club loyalties lie.

Let’s start with the ones with the greatest consensus.

Q: Do you think the sin bin is used enough?

Yes – 10.5%

Conversely this means that 89.5 per cent of respondents think that the referees use the sin bin far too infrequently.

Tony Archer talked a big game before the season started about lots more binnings in 2017, and true to his word there have already been 12 uses of the sin bin in the first four rounds of 2017.

From this survey response that stat should be most welcome.

Response by club

Club Yes % Storm 23.80% Titans 18.80% Raiders 17.70% Sea Eagles 15.80% Bulldogs 11.10% Sharks 10.00% Eels 9.80% Panthers 7.10% Roosters 7.10% Rabbitohs 6.90% Tigers 6.70% Cowboys 6.10% Knights 5.60% Broncos 3.30% Dragons 2.70% Warriors 0.00%

The Storm fans were the happiest – if you can call 23.8 per cent happy – with the 2016 use of the bin. The Warriors fans clearly want the referees to get busy binning, possibly due to their high exposure to rugby union and its yellow card happy refs.

Q: Do you think the five minute sin bin should be brought back?

Yes – 89.2%

The concept of bringing back the five minute sin bin for lesser offences, and to encourage the bin-shy referees to actually crack down on repeat infringements – is clearly very popular across the board.

It has been talked about a lot over the last couple of years as the cynical concession of penalties as a defensive technique has become increasingly obvious.

From these numbers Todd Greenberg should has little reason not to start discussing it.

Response by club

Club Yes % Raiders 94.70% Eels 92.70% Broncos 91.20% Warriors 90.90% Cowboys 89.80% Rabbitohs 89.70% Roosters 89.30% Sea Eagles 89.10% Dragons 86.50% Panthers 85.70% Sharks 85.00% Knights 83.30% Tigers 83.30% Titans 81.30% Storm 81.00% Bulldogs 55.60%

Pretty much all teams’ fans were overwhelmingly in favour of bringing back the five minute sin bin – except the Bulldogs, who were only just in favour of it. I wonder if there is a specific reason for that?

Q: Do you think clubs should receive salary cap concessions for players they’ve developed from the junior ranks?

Yes – 88.1%

This is a really clear response that fans think that clubs that focus on junior development should have it made considerably easier to retain those players.

Response by club

Club Yes % Warriors 100.00% Rabbitohs 96.60% Panthers 92.90% Eels 92.70% Raiders 92.00% Storm 90.50% Tigers 90.00% Broncos 87.90% Cowboys 87.80% Titans 87.50% Dragons 86.50% Sharks 85.00% Bulldogs 75.00% Roosters 75.00% Knights 66.70% Sea Eagles 18.80%

The response of the Knights fans – whose club is really basing its efforts on developing its own juniors right now – is odd. But the response of the Sea Eagles fans stands out like bollocks on a dog. It seems they are all for importing players.

Another unexpected stance when Daly Cherry Evans, Tom and Jake Trbojevic, and Brett and Glenn Stewart were all home grown.

Q: Do you think the NRL is administered fairly for all 16 clubs?



Yes – 21.8%

It seems that across the board, the fans don’t believe that the NRL is being run fairly. That 88.2% of respondents effectively think that the competition is not being run equitably should be of concern to NRL HQ.

The question must be asked: are they concerned about it? This response indicates a great deal of discontent. It can’t just be a new thing, and NRL HQ must be aware of it.

Response by Club

Club Yes % Broncos 47.30% Sharks 45.00% Cowboys 40.80% Warriors 36.40% Bulldogs 36.10% Roosters 25.00% Rabbitohs 24.10% Storm 23.80% Eels 19.50% Titans 18.80% Knights 11.10% Tigers 10.00% Sea Eagles 7.90% Raiders 7.10% Panthers 7.10% Dragons 5.40%

As you can see from the individual results of the clubs, there is a good deal of variance between them on this issue. While the Dragons, Panthers, Raiders and Sea Eagles fans think NRL HQ is very biased in their running of the competition, lots of Broncos and Sharks fans think they are doing just fine.

Q: Do you think free-to-air coverage of NRL matches should be shared equally between all 16 clubs?

Yes – 78.2%

As I’ve examined before, the sharing of free to air TV games really favours a number of sides.

This overall response of fans shows that there is almost 80 per cent support for the scheduling of free to air games to be shared equally amongst all 16 teams.

Talking to a senior club official about this subject the other day I was informed that when clubs complained to the NRL about the free to air scheduling inequities – and resultant five day turnarounds for the unfavoured clubs – they were always told, “It’s Channel Nine’s fault.” Way to influence your stakeholders, fellas.

Why don’t you just say, “We created a very crappy broadcast deal and Channel Nine has us over a barrel.”

This survey response says that the fans expect equity in scheduling in 2018.

Response by club

Club Yes % Dragons 97.30% Raiders 93.80% Storm 90.50% Titans 87.50% Sea Eagles 87.10% Eels 82.90% Roosters 82.10% Tigers 76.70% Sharks 75.00% Panthers 71.40% Cowboys 69.40% Rabbitohs 69.00% Bulldogs 66.70% Knights 66.70% Warriors 63.60% Broncos 51.60%

No surprises here that lots of the Broncos fans are happy with the free to air scheduling. If I were a Broncos fan I’d be happy with it too. No surprises that the Dragons, Raiders, Storm and Titans are the keenest on equity either. The response of the Knights fans is odd though…

Q: Do you think State of Origin ticket prices are affordable for the average NRL Fan?

Yes – 22.1%

I’ve previously examined State of Origin being used as a cash cow that favours the corporate dollar over the real NRL fans.

The NRL has done a good job in recent years to make more tickets available to club members and to make more tickets cheaper too. However, more has to be done, and this response shows the fans want cheaper tickets.

Response by club

Club Yes % Warriors 45.50% Panthers 35.70% Titans 31.30% Bulldogs 30.60% Sharks 30.00% Roosters 28.60% Cowboys 26.50% Rabbitohs 24.10% Storm 23.80% Knights 22.20% Raiders 22.10% Eels 22.00% Tigers 20.00% Sea Eagles 18.80% Broncos 14.30% Dragons 10.80%

Only one side’s respondents had over a third who thought that State of Origin tickets were affordable: The Warriors. I’d be interested to know the Warriors fans relative attendance of State of Origin matches. I’m guessing it is low, and that’s possibly why lots are ok with the cost of the tickets.

Notably, Broncos fans do not think the ticket prices are reasonable.

Q: Do you think trainers should have their access to the field of play reduced?

Yes – 77.3%

This survey result says that the majority of you fans want the trainers off the field as much as possible.

I know of a number of senior people in the NRL media who think this complaint is stupid. They think that blue shirt trainers running behind their side while it is in possession does not affect the game, and that those of us who raise it are wasting our time because it will never change.

I respectfully disagree.

Firstly, if they have no effect on the game, why do coaches have the likes of Alfie Langer, Steve Price, Andrew McFadden and (until recently) Andrew Webster constantly out there?

Why wouldn’t they have someone far cheaper and less qualified for a starter? They have them there to call the play, to help guide their teams around the park, to point out the holes.

As for noting any sort of change, a few weeks ago I witnessed the NRL Ground Manager explaining to then Wests Tigers blue shirt trainer Andrew Webster that he must now come off the field after the fourth tackle.

While it isn’t exactly full enforcement of the rules in the NRL Operations Guide, it’s a start! Kudos, Nathan McGuirk.

Response by club

Club Yes % Tigers 90.00% Raiders 86.70% Cowboys 85.70% Roosters 85.70% Eels 82.90% Rabbitohs 82.80% Titans 81.30% Bulldogs 77.80% Knights 77.80% Sea Eagles 76.20% Sharks 75.00% Warriors 63.60% Storm 61.90% Dragons 59.50% Panthers 57.10% Broncos 54.90%

There is a fair variance in the views of the fans of the various clubs. The Wests Tigers, Raiders, Cowboys, and Roosters fans are hot under the collar on this subject. The Broncos and Panthers fans are distinctly more ambivalent.

Q: Do you think provocation be taken into account when deciding on a sin bin for punching?

Yes – 75.7%

This is a pet peeve of mine. Someone gets some sneaky and underhanded provocation from an opponent and they lash out with a fist. The person who throws the punch goes to the bin, while the insidious niggler is free to rile up the next guy with his egg farming, sneaky slaps, knee drops, attacking injuries, etc.

It seems lots of you also think that a referee must look for and take into account provocation when deciding on sin binning players for punching. While it sounds Neanderthal, sometimes a bloke deserves to be sorted out.

Response by club

Club Yes % Sharks 90.00% Sea Eagles 87.10% Roosters 82.10% Panthers 78.60% Raiders 77.90% Bulldogs 77.80% Eels 75.60% Broncos 73.60% Tigers 73.30% Dragons 73.00% Warriors 72.70% Titans 68.80% Cowboys 67.30% Knights 66.70% Rabbitohs 58.60% Storm 57.10%

No mistake that the club of Paul Gallen – who famously sorted out the niggling Nate Myles in a State of Origin Match – thinks that provocation should certainly be a defence when you’ve thrown a knuckle sandwich.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Storm and Bunnies fans aren’t so sure.

Strong responses

While not as overwhelming as the previous responses, the responses to the next set of questions also showed a clear trend in opinions across the clubs.

Q: Do you think the NRL should have a women’s competition?

Yes – 73.4%

The AFL Women’s competition was an amazing success. The footy was good and lots of people turned out to watch. It seems that nearly three quarters of the survey’s respondents think that it is time for the NRL to have its own women’s competition.

Response by club

Club Yes % Rabbitohs 82.80% Cowboys 81.60% Titans 81.30% Bulldogs 80.60% Sharks 80.00% Eels 78.00% Raiders 77.90% Storm 76.20% Tigers 73.30% Dragons 73.00% Broncos 71.40% Roosters 71.40% Panthers 64.30% Sea Eagles 63.40% Knights 55.60% Warriors 54.50%

The clear majority of the Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Titans, Bulldogs and Sharks fans want to see a women’s competition happen. The Knights and Warriors fans aren’t so sure.

Q: Do you think there should be another NRL side in Brisbane?

Yes – 71.5%

It needs to be constantly pointed out that the AFL has as many sides in Brisbane as the NRL does. Along with Sydney, Brisbane is one of rugby leagues main heartlands. While Sydney has nine sides, Brisbane just has the Broncos.

71.5 per cent of the survey’s respondents think another NRL side should be in Brisbane. However, this is not a case of “build it and they will come.” What a stupid Hollywood concept.

Any new NRL side introduced in greater Brisbane must be a club that is already a going concern, with good history and grass roots support. As I’ve suggested before, the Ipswich Jets are the obvious choice for mine.

Response by club

Club Yes % Roosters 89.30% Knights 88.90% Tigers 86.70% Sharks 85.00% Titans 81.30% Eels 75.60% Sea Eagles 75.20% Bulldogs 72.20% Raiders 71.70% Storm 71.40% Cowboys 71.40% Panthers 71.40% Dragons 67.60% Rabbitohs 58.60% Warriors 54.50% Broncos 53.80%

No surprises that nearly half of the Broncos fans don’t want another side in Brisbane. And that’s fair enough. If I was a Broncos supporter I wouldn’t want another club there either.

People forget that, while the Broncos might be a behemoth with a one city monopoly, their fans are just like any others. They love their team and want them to do well.

Q: Do you think the NRL should have a trade period like the AFL has?

Yes – 70.7%

Having a designated two week period where NRL clubs swap players seems to have a lot of support from the fans. The AFL’s trade period works in concert with a draft though, something the NRL does not have.

Lots of the trade period involves trading draft picks. While a designated trade period might stop some disruption, it would not stop speculation about player movements, itself a disrupting thing. Sometimes it is just better to sort things out quickly?

Response by club

Club Yes % Panthers 85.70% Tigers 83.30% Storm 81.00% Rabbitohs 79.30% Sea Eagles 78.20% Roosters 75.00% Knights 72.20% Cowboys 71.40% Dragons 70.30% Titans 68.80% Broncos 68.10% Bulldogs 63.90% Warriors 63.60% Eels 63.40% Raiders 62.80% Sharks 60.00%

The Panthers, Tigers and Storm fans are red hot for a trade period. The Sharks and Raiders fans are far more dubious.

Q: Do you think there be an Indigenous All-Stars vs Maori All-Stars match?

Yes – 69.5%



As I said earlier this season, for the NRL to properly honour the contribution of Indigenous Australians to the game of rugby league the Indigenous All Stars team must play a real side that is also playing with pride.

It is a no brainer that the annual event should be played against a New Zealand Maori team, another Indigenous people who have contributed so much to the game of rugby league. It seems almost 70% of the fans who responded to this survey feel similarly.

Response by club

Club Yes % Panthers 78.60% Tigers 76.70% Storm 76.20% Dragons 75.70% Sharks 75.00% Titans 75.00% Broncos 71.40% Cowboys 71.40% Roosters 71.40% Sea Eagles 69.30% Bulldogs 66.70% Eels 65.90% Raiders 65.50% Warriors 63.60% Knights 61.10% Rabbitohs 58.60%

The response of the Rabbitohs fans should be taken very seriously here. Their side has massive numbers of Indigenous Australian supporters. This concept will need close examination and discussion before proceeding.

Q: Do you have faith in the Bunker to get most decisions right?

Yes – 66.7%

That 33.3 per cent of the fans who took the survey don’t have faith in the bunker is a concern. This is the system that was meant to get it right and stop the mistakes.

While two thirds of respondents think the Bunker mostly gets it right, one third who don’t says the system still has some kinks in it. I personally think the system is pretty good, but they should make more use of replays to correct wrong on field calls – something lots of you disagree with me about in a later poll!

Response by club

Club Yes % Sharks 95.00% Warriors 81.80% Panthers 78.60% Broncos 75.80% Cowboys 71.40% Bulldogs 69.40% Roosters 67.90% Storm 66.70% Eels 65.90% Rabbitohs 65.50% Tigers 63.30% Raiders 62.80% Sea Eagles 60.40% Titans 56.30% Knights 55.60% Dragons 54.10%

The Sharks fans have great faith in the Bunker. The Dragons, Knights and Titans fans, however, do not.

Q: Do you think State of Origin games should be played as stand-alone matches on weekends?

Yes – 63.7%

Another no brainer. Play the Origin games as stand-alone matches on weekends and their club sides don’t have to do without them while they are in camp, or risk playing them after as little as two days break.

However, a clear third of respondents don’t agree with this idea.

Response by club

Club Yes % Storm 76.20% Rabbitohs 75.90% Sharks 75.00% Broncos 71.40% Titans 68.80% Dragons 67.60% Tigers 66.70% Eels 65.90% Sea Eagles 65.30% Knights 61.10% Roosters 60.70% Raiders 58.40% Bulldogs 58.30% Warriors 54.50% Cowboys 53.10% Panthers 21.40%

No surprises that the sides with traditionally high rates of players involved in the Origin games like the idea of stand-alone matches.

Lots of the fans from the other clubs seem to be quite divided on the issue – except the Panther fans who are mostly against the idea.

Q: Do you think the NRL should be able to relocate clubs?

Yes – 36.8%

The idea that a side like the Knights could be lifted from its home and shoved into Brisbane is what opened this concept up. It seems 63.2 per cent of you are against the idea. So am I. O

ur clubs are not franchises that can be moved at will to another market. They are a part of their community and not owned by the NRL – although in the case of Newcastle and the Titans there is some debate there presently.

Response by club

Club Yes % Storm 61.90% Broncos 53.80% Cowboys 53.10% Warriors 45.50% Tigers 43.30% Bulldogs 41.70% Roosters 39.30% Raiders 38.90% Dragons 32.40% Panthers 28.60% Eels 26.80% Titans 25.00% Rabbitohs 24.10% Sharks 20.00% Sea Eagles 19.80% Knights 16.70%

No surprises that the Knights fans are the ones most against this idea. The Storm fans are the most pro relocation. I wonder if they’ll feel that way post the retirements of Billy Slater, Cam Smith and Cooper Cronk?

Q: Do you think there are too many NRL sides in Sydney?

Yes – 60%

Is nine clubs in Sydney too many? Should we cull or relocate some and – if so – which ones and to where? It seems 60% of the fans who responded to this survey think there are too many Sydney based clubs. That’s a big number.

Response by club

Club Yes % Warriors 90.90% Titans 87.50% Broncos 86.80% Cowboys 79.60% Knights 77.80% Raiders 68.10% Storm 66.70% Panthers 57.10% Eels 51.20% Bulldogs 50.00% Tigers 50.00% Dragons 45.90% Sea Eagles 42.60% Roosters 39.30% Rabbitohs 31.00% Sharks 20.00%

The responses here are clearly split. The non-Sydney clubs think there are too many sides in the harbour city, the Sydney based clubs are far more ambivalent. Not so the Sharks fans though. They mostly think the number is just right.

Q: Do you think the use of the Bunker slows the game down too much?

Yes – 42.6%

The increased use of video replays to get calls right is inevitable. We can’t have a situation where the officials get crucified for getting calls wrong and then castigate them for taking too long trying to get the calls right. Something has to give.

Without doubt there will be more replays and more time will be taken. While I understand people’s frustration with lots of stoppages for replays, I think these concerns are overruled by a need to make sure calls are gotten right. I have personally never said, “gee, I wish this game would end so I could go do something else.”

I love watching football and I hate it when games end. The longer the better for me!

The real obstruction to the Bunker being used more is the TV scheduling people. Their programs get stuffed up by games going overtime. The simple solution is to spread them out more. Or is that too simple?

Response by club

Club Yes % Knights 66.70% Tigers 56.70% Titans 56.30% Dragons 54.10% Roosters 50.00% Sea Eagles 47.50% Panthers 42.90% Raiders 40.70% Sharks 40.00% Eels 39.00% Bulldogs 38.90% Cowboys 38.80% Storm 38.10% Rabbitohs 37.90% Broncos 30.80% Warriors 27.30%

Lots of Knights fans think the bunker is too slow. Not so the Broncos and Warriors fans though.

Q: Do you think State of Origin Matches should be played outside of Sydney and Brisbane?

Yes – 43.4%

State of Origin matches pull the biggest crowds in most years of any league games. They have to be held at big venues. Suncorp, The Gabba, The MCG, Docklands and the Olympic stadium and the only ones big enough to do it.

However, games should not be played outside Sydney or Brisbane. How does a game about the state pride of NSW and Queensland have anything to do with Melbourne? What’s next? Auckland? Perth? Hong Kong?

While a slight majority agree with me, lots of you don’t.

Response by club

Club Yes % Storm 90.50% Cowboys 65.30% Warriors 63.60% Bulldogs 52.80% Sharks 50.00% Raiders 46.90% Tigers 46.70% Panthers 42.90% Broncos 41.80% Eels 41.50% Dragons 37.80% Titans 37.50% Roosters 28.60% Knights 27.80% Sea Eagles 27.70% Rabbitohs 27.60%

The Knights, Roosters, Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs fans are the most against Origin games being played outside Sydney and Brisbane. Unsurprisingly the Storm fans are very keen to host more games in the southern capital.

Q: Do you think video replays should be used to overturn incorrect decisions on the field?

Yes – 56%

I don’t understand why so many fans don’t want to use the readily available technology to get decisions right.

However, 44 per cent of you don’t want to. To quote the early Simpsons, “Sanjay, sometimes I think you want to fail!”

If the video ref sees that something called a drop was a strip why on earth shouldn’t they overturn the decision? Let’s get the calls right.

Response by club

Club Yes % Tigers 63.30% Raiders 62.80% Sea Eagles 62.40% Storm 61.90% Bulldogs 61.10% Dragons 59.50% Rabbitohs 55.20% Cowboys 55.10% Warriors 54.50% Eels 53.70% Broncos 51.60% Panthers 50.00% Knights 44.40% Titans 43.80% Sharks 40.00% Roosters 32.10%

The Roosters fans particularly don’t want to expand the use of the video referees powers. The Tigers fans are far more prepared for the men in the bunker to intervene though.

Q: Do you have confidence in Todd Greenberg’s running of the NRL?

Yes – 46.1%

A 46 per cent approval rate seems to be the going figure for leaders in Australia at the moment. Maybe it’s the norm for us not to like the tall poppies. However, this shows that a slight majority of fans don’t have confidence in the current NRL CEO.

Response by club

Club Yes % Bulldogs 69.40% Sharks 65.00% Warriors 63.60% Tigers 63.30% Cowboys 61.20% Broncos 54.90% Roosters 53.60% Eels 51.20% Panthers 50.00% Storm 47.60% Rabbitohs 44.80% Titans 43.80% Raiders 41.60% Knights 38.90% Dragons 32.40% Sea Eagles 18.80%

Todd Greenberg should avoid Brookvale Oval by the looks of things. The Sea Eagles supporters really don’t rate him.

Converesly, his old club – The Doggies – mostly think he’s grouse.

Q: Do you think shoulder charges should be allowed?

Yes – 51.1%

I’m a fan of the shoulder charge. A few seasons ago I witnessed Tom Learoyd-Lars go full steam into Tariq Sims shoulder. The collision was huge, with both rebounding at least five metres. The ground shook.

I understand that there are inherent dangers too. Greg Inglis’ shoulder into the head of Dean Young in 2012 is a great example of that. However, the survey respondents are almost evenly split on the issue.

Response by club

Club Yes % Sea Eagles 73.30% Roosters 67.90% Bulldogs 55.60% Knights 55.60% Sharks 55.00% Raiders 51.30% Titans 50.00% Panthers 50.00% Dragons 48.60% Rabbitohs 48.30% Eels 46.30% Broncos 42.90% Storm 42.90% Tigers 40.00% Cowboys 30.60% Warriors 18.20%

The Sea Eagles fans love the shoulder charge more than any other supporters who responded. Conversely, the Warriors fans are mostly against its use in the game.

Do you think State of Origin is more important than international rugby league games?

Yes – 50.2%

Lastly, here is a subject that splits NRL supporters down the middle. While I believe that State of Origin has clearly overtaken international competition in the eyes of fans, broadcasters and sponsors, those responding to this survey are split down the middle.

Perhaps if the series against Great Britain were resurrected? They were great.

Response by club

Club Yes % Knights 72.20% Cowboys 63.30% Rabbitohs 55.20% Broncos 54.90% Sea Eagles 51.50% Eels 51.20% Titans 50.00% Panthers 50.00% Tigers 50.00% Raiders 48.70% Storm 47.60% Sharks 40.00% Roosters 39.30% Bulldogs 38.90% Dragons 37.80% Warriors 36.40%

Three quarters of Knights fans think that State of Origin is the preeminent rugby league event in any year. However, the Warriors are far less interested by Queensland against NSW – although a number of Kiwi natives still regularly play in the event.