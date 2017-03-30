A welcome sponsorship boost for the Western Force

A sponsorship deal has come at an ideal time for the Western Force. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

The Western Force has announced an extension on their jersey sponsor agreement with Fortescue Metals for two years despite speculation about the Force being potentially cut from Super Rugby.

It’s unclear whether this agreement is a sign the Force will be safe from SANZAAR’s cull, or whether this is a last-ditch effort by the team to demonstrate their viability.

In a triumphant media release, neither club CEO Mark Sinderberry or Fortescue CEO Nev Power made any mention of the question marks over the club’s future.

“It’s fantastic for the club that such a well-renowned organisation is again supporting our team, and shows the passion they have for rugby in Western Australia,” Sinderberry said.

With the competition set for a reduction from 18 teams to 15 next year, all reports have indicated that two South African sides and an Australian side would be wound up. Under the assumption that the Waratahs and Reds were safe due to their enormous fan bases.

The futures of the Brumbies, Force and Rebels have fallen under the spotlight.

The Force’s almost complete lack of success since joining the competition in 2006, as well as lacklustre attendances, have been touted as reasons the WA venture would be the most likely candidate to receive the chop.

More importantly, given the Force is owned wholly by the ARU, the termination of their license would be the easiest to conduct of all three teams.

In the Force’s favour, however, is the size of Perth versus Canberra, the age of the team versus Melbourne as well the time zone proving favourable to international broadcasters.

More recently, the ARU itself has been forced to deny reports the Perth-based club has been axed, while speculation that television networks may try to scuttle any changes to the competition structure until the broadcast deal expires in 2020 have made an already messy ordeal even trickier.