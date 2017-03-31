Adelaide United vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Adelaide United will be searching for their third-straight win when they host Perth Glory. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage.

It’s been a poor season for Adelaide, however they finally managed to claw their way off the bottom of the table with a thrilling 3-2 win over Central Coast Mariners in their last fixture.

Baba Diawara proved his worth for the Reds once again, having scored four goals in three games, getting his name on the scoresheet twice in Gosford.

An in-form Adelaide side will be boosted by the returns of Riley McGree and Marcelo Carrusca, who return from international duty and suspension respectively. Ryan Kitto has also been promoted back into the first team.

Perth seemed almost destined for a top-four finish, however after suffering two-straight losses, the Glory run the risk of failing to make the six altogether, sitting six points ahead of seventh with just three games left.

The Glory’s defence has been awful, conceding ten goals in their past three games, and losing by three in their last two.

Perth have opted to promote Brandon Wilson, Kosta Petratos and Joe Knowles to the first team, as Nebo Marinkovic is ruled out with a groin injury.

The Glory have beaten the Reds in their last two fixtures, including a 5-nil thrashing the last time they played.

However, the Reds are now the form side, and will be looking to do to the Glory what they did to them while they were on struggle street.

Prediction

Adelaide United are scoring freely, and have some of their key players returning. If Perth fail to tighten their defence, they could leave Coopers Stadium with three straight losses.

Adelaide United 2 – 1 Perth Glory

