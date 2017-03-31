AFL maintains tradition with day grand final

The AFL has resisted calls to delay this year’s grand final to a twilight start, with the showpiece game to begin with a traditional 2.30pm bounce.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said there was no compelling reason to push back the start time of the match, which will be played at the MCG on Saturday, September 30.

That is despite admitting earlier this month the move had broad fan acceptance, with several AFL captains including Scott Pendlebury, Nat Fyfe and Joel Selwood also offering support.

It has been argued a later start could grow the audience, and therefore sponsorship.

McLachlan said stakeholder consultation was extensive and included clubs and players.

“There is a wide range of views about our match time for the grand final,” Mr McLachlan said in a statement.

“After taking in all the feedback from the widespread debate in recent weeks, it was the recommendation to the (AFL) Commission that there was still not a compelling reason to alter the start time for the high point to our season.”