AFL maintains tradition with day grand final

The AFL has resisted calls to delay this year’s grand final to a twilight start, with the showpiece game to begin with a traditional 2.30pm bounce.
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said there was no compelling reason to push back the start time of the match, which will be played at the MCG on Saturday, September 30.
That is despite admitting earlier this month the move had broad fan acceptance, with several AFL captains including Scott Pendlebury, Nat Fyfe and Joel Selwood also offering support.
It has been argued a later start could grow the audience, and therefore sponsorship.
McLachlan said stakeholder consultation was extensive and included clubs and players.
“There is a wide range of views about our match time for the grand final,” Mr McLachlan said in a statement.
“After taking in all the feedback from the widespread debate in recent weeks, it was the recommendation to the (AFL) Commission that there was still not a compelling reason to alter the start time for the high point to our season.”
March 31st 2017 @ 10:07am
Epiquin said | March 31st 2017 @ 10:07am | ! Report
Just delaying the inevitable. Keeping it up their sleeve for the next rights negotiation.
It will happen for one simple reason: even though people won’t like it, they’ll still watch it regardless. Sure, you’ll likely get a few stubborn purists who won’t go out of principle, but the number of new TV viewers and advertising dollars it will bring in will more than account for it.