Four more Russians caught doping at London

Four more Russians, none of them medallists, have been sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after testing positive for forbidden substances in retests of samples from the 2012 Games in London.

Weightlifter Khadzhimurat Akkaev, hammer throwers Mariia Bespalova and Gulfiya Khanafeeva and triple jumper Viktoriya Valyukevich were all caught using the steroid turinabol and disqualified.

The IOC reanalysed more than 1000 doping samples from the 2008 and 2012 Games using improved analytical methods.

Thirty Russians have been caught in these retests, from 96 positive tests overall. Ten more athletes were caught in earlier retests.

Russia escaped a blanket ban by the IOC from the Rio 2016 Olympics over wide-ranging doping accusations but its athletics federation remains banned from competing at international events.