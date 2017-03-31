Four omens demanded the Bulldogs beat the Broncos last night

Play of the year? Stunning try by the Sunshine Coast Falcons

The first omen that the Bulldogs would beat the Broncos last night was the Bulldogs Board issuing a statement there will be no move on beleaguered coach Des Hasler until the Round 10, at the earliest.

The second was that 22-year-old half-back on debut Matt Frawley, a solid lump of a lad at 90 kgs, became the 777th Bulldog, and he was presented with his number seven jersey by the club’s greatest number seven Steve Mortimer.

The third, skipper James Graham gave no guarantee in a pre-match interview his side would erase the horrors of last weeks 36-0 flogging by Manly, and promptly went out a played a blinder leading from the front. The big Englishman pulled off a superb diving try-saving game-saving tackle into touch late in the game on big Bronco winger Corey Oates

And the final omen was unwanted Josh Reynolds scoring a bustling try. He could so easily have scored four in the gutsy 10-7 win in appalling conditions at ANZ Stadium, where every tackle produced a big splash.

One isolated win sure doesn’t make a competition, but it was one helluva improvement, and well on the way to Des Hasler remaining the Bulldog coach.

That’s the public consumption comment, the real truth is Des Hasler wasn’t going anywhere.

The Board would make laughing stocks of themselves if they sacked one of the most qualified and consistently successful coaches in NRL history.

Wins are the coaching currency in any sport, rugby league is no different, and the greater the wins the more chance of a premiership.

Hasler cut his coaching teeth at Manly where he’s a legend as a player.

He coached Manly from 2004 to 2011 in 206 games for 122 wins, a success rate of 59.22 per cent making seven finals appearances in eight years. He won three grand finals, and two premierships.

He switched to the Bulldogs in 2012, and has made the finals series every year. In that time there’s been 135 games for 79 wins, and a 58.52 per cent success rate for one grand final.

So in 13 years in the toughest rugby league competition on the planet, Des Hasler has coached 341 games for 201 wins with a 58.94 success rate.

Nobody gets sacked with a track record like his that compares with the all-time great coaches, who are legends of the sport.

Wayne Bennett is the most successful, with seven premierships from 772 games with 478 wins, and a success rate of 61.99 per cent.

Jack Gibson won five premierships from 394 games with 245 wins, and a success rate of 62.18 per cent. The inimitable Jack had a strict rule – never stay at a club for more than three years.

It’s very different for Craig Bellamy who has coached the Melbourne Storm for 16 years for three premierships, 369 games, 247 wins, with an incredible success rate of 66.98.

Tim Sheens with four premierships from 678 games, 349 wins, and a success rate of 51.47 per cent rounds off the coaching legends.

So despite all the drama of the past week, Des Hasler will be at Belmore until he’s had enough, and he’ll never be out of a coaching job until he calls halt.

In the meantime the Bulldog boys can be rightfully well pleased with themselves, especially James Graham, David Klemmer, Josh Jackson, Josh Reynolds, and Matt Frawley, with Sam Kasiano off the bench.

The Bulldogs are back, and Des Hasler isn’t going anywhere.