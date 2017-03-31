Grigg catches out Magpies with new rule

ROAR LIVE: How will Essendon go in 2017?

Howe and Griffiths take contenders for mark of the round

Tigers prevail in a tight contest to keep Magpies winless

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The AFL’s controversial new ruck rule is in the spotlight again after Richmond utility Shaun Grigg exploited it superbly against Collingwood.

Grigg caught out opponent Brayden Maynard, earning a free kick and then kicking a crucial goal during the last quarter of Thursday night’s 19-point win over the Magpies.

This season the AFL has banned the third man up in ruck contests, polarising opinion among players and Tigers coach Damien Hardwick had no doubt Grigg engineered the free.

The two ruckmen have to nominate before each ruck contest and, while it is an unfamiliar role for Grigg, he filled in after Ben Griffiths suffered concussion.

Maynard had his back to the ball at a boundary throw in and did not realise Grigg was the designated ruckman.

As Grigg moved to the ball, Maynard went to block him and that meant a free kick against the young Magpies defender.

Grigg then kicked a long goal to put Richmond 20 points ahead with about 10 minutes left.

“Shaun Grigg is a smart player, he knew exactly what he was doing,” Hardwick said.

“He’s one of the smartest players I know and that’s why we pick him in the side every week.

“He knew he was in the ruck, poor old Maynard didn’t though, did he?

“You take the good with the bad.”

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said Maynard had learned a tough lesson.

“Brayden is a young player, he’s still learning, at the very least he should be watching the ball,” Buckley said.

“You shouldn’t have your back to the ball and maybe that would have been enough. It was costly.”