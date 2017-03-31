Highlanders vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Rebels make the trip across the ditch this evening still searching for the first win of the season as they take on the Highlanders fresh off a win over the Brumbies. Catch all the live scores, highlights and Super Rugby action on The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT).

Both sides are sitting at the bottom of their respective conferences after the opening five rounds and are in desperate need of a kickstart to their 2017 season.

This will be the first trip of the year to New Zealand for the Rebels but it also marks the fourth kiwi match up from just five games for the struggling side within the opening six rounds.

Along with the Sunwolves, the Rebels are the only other side in the competition without a win to their name and currently hold the worst points difference of all 18 teams.

They went down last week in a thriller against the Waratahs, giving up a 25-6 lead as the Tahs flew home late in the second half to steal the win.

On the other side of the park, the Highlanders have had an undulating start to their season and find themselves sitting last in the New Zealand conference with two wins and three losses.

The 2016 champions bounced back from a hefty loss to the Hurricanes with a tight, grinding win over the Brumbies last week on the road.

After three weeks playing away from home, the Highlanders will get a chance to really fight their way back up into finals contention in front of their home crowd.

Team News

The Highlanders have made five changes for the Round 6 opener, including a change in the halves from their win over the Brumbies.

Marty Banks has been handed his first start of the season at flyhalf, partnering halfback Aaron Smith in the All Black’s 100th Super Rugby cap.

Tevita Li comes back into the side on the wing in place of Patelesio Tomkinson.

Coach Tony Brown has made three changes to the starting forward pack as well, Elliot Dixon has been replaced at flanker by Gareth Evans, while Joe Wheeler comes in at lock in place of Alex Ainley.

The final change is Daniel Lienert-Brown being taken out of the starting side for Aki Seiuli at prop.

The Rebels have made just the one change, Fijian winger Sefa Naivalu has been ruled out with a shoulder injury and will be replaced by Mitch Inman.



Prediction

The Rebels put in one of their best performances of the season last week but couldn’t finish it off. Despite that, the Landers at home will be a seriously tough task for the Melbourne side who have had a rough opening season against the kiwi sides.

The Highlanders are in need of a confidence-boosting win and this could be just the game they’re after. It’s hard to see them losing this one.

Highlanders to win by 22