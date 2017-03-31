North Queensland Cowboys vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

Hot and most importantly dry conditions await the North Queensland Cowboys as they host the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Townsville. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game from 8:05pm (AEDT).

An understrength Cowboys outfit outlasted the Gold Coast Titans last week, although it was concerning they leaked 26 points.

Jason Taumalolo returns from a two-week suspension and Lachlan Coote from injury.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs were poor against a red-hot Sydney Roosters, who held them to just one try for the game. They do have plenty of experience though, and will be hoping that can get them into this tough encounter.

With Taumalolo returning to help drive the forward pack, Lachlan Coote’s consistency at the back, and Coen Hess in career-best form, it’s quite a task for South Sydney in this one.

Don’t get me wrong, the Rabbitohs have the team to win, and have a two-day break advantage to prepare, having played last Thursday compared to Saturday night for the Cowboys.

It’s also been a bit of a mix-up of a preparation for the Cowboys, with Cyclone Debbie wreaking havoc across most of Queensland. So if the Rabbitohs can start the game off on the right track then they may give North Queensland a scare.

The Cowboys are fourth on the ladder at the moment, having secured three wins from the four games they have played so far this year – beating the Raiders 20-16, the Broncos 21-20, the Sea Eagles 8-30, and the Titans 32-26.

The Rabbitohs are in 10th, but only a win behind the Cowboys. They got slammed by the Wests Tigers 18-34 in Round 1, defeated the Sea Eagles 38-18 in Round 2, the Knights in Round 24-18, and then lost to the Roosters 6-20 last week.

Prediction

One-way traffic – the Cowboys to win comfortably.

Cowboys by 16.

