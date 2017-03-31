NRL Round 5 predictions (Part 2): Warriors to stop their skid

Play of the year? Stunning try by the Sunshine Coast Falcons

The Warriors should be able to notch up their second victory of the season at home to the defenceless Titans on Sunday.

Canberra Raiders versus Parramatta Eels

Saturday, 1 April

Kick-off: 5:30pm at GIO Stadium

The Raiders stamped their top-four credentials with a close loss at Suncorp Stadium last weekend.

They have lost to both the Cowboys and Broncos by a combined two points this season, which is closer than most teams will get to those teams at home in 2017.

The Eels were nothing short of awful last weekend against the Sharks. They made error after error in good attacking positions and bombed two certain tries in the open field. They need to be much cleaner with the ball if they are to stand any chance against the Raiders in Canberra.

Elliott Whitehead is suspended, replaced by Sia Soliola, with Dave Taylor on the interchange bench. For Parramatta, Tepai Moeroa returns from suspension, with Frank Pritchard dropping back to the bench.

The Raiders will overwhelm the Eels and make them pay for every error.

Prediction: Canberra by 12.

Melbourne Storm versus Penrith Panthers

Saturday, 1 March

Kick-off: 7:30pm at AAMI Park

The Storm got away with a victory at Leichhardt Oval after one of the worst first halves they have played in some time. Trailing 14-0, the game changed after a Tigers error on their line, as well as an early second-half Cameron Smith 40-20, which set up a try.

Jordan McLean returns from injury to take his place in the front row for Melbourne, with Christian Welch returning to the bench. Suliasi Vunivalu is an outside chance of playing.

As for the Panthers, they were never challenged by the Knights, racking up 40 on the hapless Novocastrians, and are unchanged.

This could very well be the game of the round. A win here for the Panthers will really stamp their top-four credentials, while the Storm have historically played very well against Penrith in Melbourne.

In what will be another close one, the Storm will just get the win.

Prediction: Melbourne by 2.

New Zealand Warriors versus Gold Coast Titans

Sunday, 2 April

Kick-off: 2pm at Mt Smart Stadium

The Titans were gallant in defeat to the Cowboys but always seemed to be paddling upstream. Their injury curse has continued, this time with Agnatius Paasi out, and they will welcome new signing Chris Grevsmuhl to the bench.

The Warriors showed promising signs last weekend in their loss to the Dragons. They were dealt an enormous blow after Kieran Foran injured himself in warm-up and Blake Ayshford, who played NSW Cup the day before, had to play on the wing.

The Kiwis have dropped Tuimoala Lolohea again. I don’t understand why Stephen Kearney continues to shift this young talent from one position to the next on a weekly basis and expects him to be a consistent first-grade player. This is a combination of poor coaching and lack of depth, and Lolohea’s career is suffering.

Gold Coast don’t have the defence to keep the Warriors out, as they have shown against other sides this season.

Prediction: New Zealand by 14.

Wests Tigers versus St George Illawarra Dragons

Sunday, 2 April

Kick-off: 4pm at ANZ Stadium

The Dragons have been the surprise packet of 2017, and their 3-1 start is testament to Paul McGregor.

The Tigers were spirited in their performance against the Storm, but once again could not put together an 80-minute showing. Until they do this, it’s hard to back this team.

Luke Brooks is out with a hamstring injury, with Jack Littlejohn coming in to the starting team. Jamal Idris has been named at centre and already, this early into his comeback, one has to question how many chances he will get to make an impression.

The Dragons have shown the ability to hold onto a lead and if they manage to get the jump on the Tigers, they should hold out for victory.

Prediction: Dragons by 6.