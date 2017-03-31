The Reds have a point to prove in 2017

The struggling Queensland Reds have a point to prove at Suncorp this weekend against New Zealand powerhouse Wellington Hurricanes.

Through consistent adjustments of the side and some poor gameplay decision making, the Queensland Reds once again find themselves amid a season to forget. However, the men in red still have a lot to play for.

Sitting at 12th this year, the Brisbane-based side seem to be picking up where they left off last season. However, with a struggling Australian conference and dying brand of rugby in Australia, there is no reason why the Reds can’t push for the number one position in their nations conference.

Coach Nick Stiles has well and truly stamped his authority on the squad, making controversial decisions to drop key players such as 70-Test Wallaby Rob Simmons, and Australian legend in George Smith. However, with both Simmons and Smith returning to the starting side for the clash against the Hurricanes, Stiles must give his side an opportunity to gel, with the conference title still very much in play.

Returning from Toulon, exciting fly- half Quade Cooper is yet to get things right this season, but will have to wait a further two weeks to do so. Cooper was suspended for three weeks following a high tackle when the reds travelled to South Africa to take on a red-hot Lions outfit.

With the New Zealand born playmaker out of the action, the reds must look to others for some exciting innovation and some running rugby, but despite their struggles, Stiles doesn’t need to look far.

Samu Kerevi must be the front runner for a position in the Wallaby backline later this year, with the Fijian born dynamo already racking up three tries for his side, as well as being instrumental in the reds ability to get across the advantage line.

If that isn’t dangerous enough for opposing sides, consider Karmichael Hunt back, with the former rugby league star raising eyebrows with what has been a very impressive start to the 2017 season.

Praised by Fox Sports commentators as the Reds’ ‘best player’ since the season began, there is simply no reason why this deadly combination can’t lead the Reds to some crucial victories.

The Reds also boast seven Wallabies in their side. The out of form Nick Frisby who has been sent to the bench in place of James Tuttle who deserves an opportunity to stake his claim for the number 9 jersey. And with Samu Kerevi the only player in the starting backline to have worn green and gold, that leaves five Wallabies all of which are in the forward pack.

It’s generally a time to smile when your domestic captain is also the national captain, but Stephen Moore’s form to date since returning to Queensland has been poor.

The skipper is genuinely being pushed for his place by outstanding prospect and Wallaby Squad member Andrew Ready. The Reds also have both second rowers from the Wallabies 2015 World Cup campaign at their service, but since then there hasn’t been much to cheer about for Rob Simmons and Kane Douglas.

Simmons has only just regained his place in the side, and Douglas is coming off a disappointing game against the Jaguars. Finally, in the back row the Reds possess 111-Test veteran George Smith, and former Rebels captain Scott Higginbotham.

Smith has been good without being great yet but the former Coventry Wasps captain has mentioned that if he didn’t believe he was up to the professional rugby standard he would have been gone a long time ago.

Queensland fans can’t help but be excited at the prospect of Smith really stamping his authority on the second half of the season. Higginbotham has been scrappy at times, but returned to his best against the Jaguars with a try to his name.

National selection or not, Stiles should be aware of the capabilities of these key players. By maintaining a consistent forward pack provided fit, fans should be confident that a return to form is just around the corner for the likes of Moore, Douglas and Simmons.

The Reds also boast possible future Wallabies in their side, who must continue to get quality time on the field to really make an impact. To mention just a few, Sam Talakai’s scrummaging to date has been outstanding, and 22-year-old flanker Adam Korczyk has made a name for himself in the early rounds and has a result has forced coach Stile’s hand for a regular position in the Queensland backrow.

Winger Eto Nabuli’s ball-carrying has been impressive which resulted in a hat-trick against the Western Force back in Round 2, and inside centre Duncan Paia’Aua has proven he is a defensive force, and is a genuine second five eighth with fantastic ball-playing ability.

The Queensland Reds should be far from panicking, their mixture of youth and experience is exciting and that’s exactly how fans should feel – excited. It’s up to Stiles now to remain consistent in his selections, otherwise a team with so much potential will result in a team who are just looking forward to 2018.

Despite a horror start to the season, if fans aren’t excited to see what the Reds can produce then fans aren’t excited for the future of Australian rugby. Queensland has provided a base for some legends of our game for years on end now, and if Stiles plays his cards right then the Reds could be onto a winning formula.

These results don’t happen overnight, it takes time to create such a side that can merely compare to memories of the 2011 season, but based on individual performances so far, Reds fans should be intrigued to see what happens next.