Roaring out your speakers: The songs to get you pumped up for another big weekend of sport

Wicketkeeper's nightmare as Adam Zampa gets one to take off

This past week saw the thrilling conclusion of the India vs Australia trophy, and the Adelaide Crows claim the inaugural AFLW premiership.

So what tunes should you crank for another huge weekend in front of the telly, or through your headphones on your way to the stadium?

‘In The End’ – Linkin Park

Widely predicted to lose 4-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Test Series, Australia had a very real chance of winning the series on Day 3 of the final match. Packed with two Marshes and two Mitches, a couple of spells from the unlikely Steve O’Keefe brought us a shock win.

We dominated sessions since, but not enough to claim another five-day victory.

We did try so hard and get so far, but in the end, we still lost and Virat Kohli still bloody won.

‘You’re The Voice’ – John Farnham

Watching the Adelaide Crows celebrate the inaugural AFLW premiership on Saturday was pure joy and the women who competed this season should be applauded.

There have been so many fantastic stories we’ve come to learn since Round 1, from Susan Alberti to Mo Hope and now premiership players Sarah Perkins, and Erin Phillips – she’s a dead-set star.

The match was riveting, with the minor premier Brisbane Lions going down by just six points. We should be salivating at the potential this competition has to grow in years to come.

‘Forced To Sleep’ – Direct Hit!

Will the Western Force be booted from the Super Rugby competition? Domestic rugby has real issues – the tournament is confusing and Australia lacks success – it is widely tipped that Australia will lose one team and that the west will be forced to sleep. With me?

‘It’s Not Over’ – Rockmelons feat. Deni Hines

Check out this jockey. Lookslikerainted had this race absolutely sewn up. Advice for the weekend park amateurs: don’t get complacent! Kick through the ball! Make sure you’ve crossed the finish line before you wind down!

Can you think of any other great songs that should be on this week’s sporting soundtrack? Have your say below or tweet @TheSongNerd