Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters will look to keep their undefeated start to the season going when they host one of the competition’s surprise packets, the Manly Sea Eagles. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEDT).
Even with a couple of close calls against the Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers in Rounds 2 and 3, Trent Robinson’s men have been the form team, sitting alongside the Melbourne Storm at the top of the ladder, and look well on their way to the finals after a lean 2016.
Most impressive has been the combination of Luke Keary and Mitchell Pearce directing the side around the park, while the forwards have crushed anyone standing in their path.
It’s meant the Roosters have picked up some big victories and held their nerve to win under pressure. A clash against the surprisingly red-hot Sea Eagles will need to bring out the Roosters’ best though.
Manly might have started with a pair of losses, but they were a different team taking big victories over North Queensland and holding Canterbury scoreless.
The win against the Cowboys might have been against an understrength opponent, but the Sea Eagles were missing plenty of players themselves and to win in Townsville is always a daunting task.
After putting up 30 points against North Queensland, Trent Barrett’s men hit their best in Round 4, beating the Bulldogs 36-0. While Canterbury didn’t throw much, Blake Green and Daly Cherry-Evans led Manly in a complete team effort.
Whoever can spend more time on the attack will win, and that’s going to come down to a strong long-range kicking game, as well as effort and intensity in the chase.
Keary has a huge role to play with the close-range game as well, given Manly’s goal line defence this season.
In 128 meetings between the clubs, Manly hold an impressive 82 victories.
Prediction
It’s difficult to tip against the Roosters, but I’m going to anyway. Their win streak has to end somewhere and Manly’s form and record might be just enough.
Sea Eagles by 4.
7:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:13pm | ! Report
54′ – Good defence early in this set from the Sea Eagles, but now a couple of offloads with Kenny-Dowall and Pearce getting involved allow Watson to pick up another ten or so metres. Over halfway comes Matterson now before Pearce kicks high to Uate who takes it comfortably, then runs into the middle and beats a few.
Roosters 6
Sea Eagles 6
7:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:12pm | ! Report
53′ – Uate and Tom Trbojevic bring the Sea Eagles out of their red-zone before Walker has a good run to the right. Koroisau goes for a good run and gets to halfway before a kick is drilled to the corner by Green with Tupou bringing it away.
Roosters 6
Sea Eagles 6
7:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:11pm | ! Report
52′ – The Roosters back to halfway in three plays here and this rain has well and truly started now. Pearce goes left to Aubusson now who is taken in a two-man tackle, before the defence rush up on Liu. Last play now and Keary kicks from 30 out, with Tupou taking it and losing it in the same motion.
Roosters 6
Sea Eagles 6
7:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:09pm | ! Report
50′ – Taufua and Myles bring the Sea Eagles into the middle of the park before Taupau gets an offload away for Koroisau who beats one, then another and links with Jake Trbojevic who is taken 35 out. Great play that and now they come left, but there has been a pass called as forward.
Roosters 6
Sea Eagles 6
7:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:09pm | ! Report
49′ – The hosts full of running in this set and they are looking for anything to change the momentum right now – not a bad play either as Keary kicks it for the corner and finds the sideline. Good tactics at the moment, given where they have been for much of the half.
Looks like the rain might be starting here as well. Ponchos coming out in the crowd.
Roosters 6
Sea Eagles 6
7:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:07pm | ! Report
48′ – Manly’s outside backs have them to halfway in three before Myles takes a run down the right. They come back to the middle with Green linking to Taupau who beats a few, then looks to offload but is taken 20 out. Last play and they look to run, but Tom Trbojevic’s pass for Taufua is a little too hot to handle and ends over the sideline.
Roosters 6
Sea Eagles 6
7:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:06pm | ! Report
47′ – Tupou now driving through a tackle before Kenny-Dowall comes into the middle for a run and is taken to ground. Tetevano and Matterson come towards halfway before Pearce kicks, down the throat of Taufua and he runs it back.
Manly dominating the positional battle right now.
Roosters 6
Sea Eagles 6
7:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:05pm | ! Report
46′ – Taufua brings it away from the scrum for the Sea Eagles before Jake Trbojevic brings it over halfway. They swing it right this time through Blake before Koroisau links with Sironen, sticking down that short side. Back to the middle with Winterstein taken to ground about 25 out. Last play and Cherry Evans with a banana kick back to the posts, but Gordon reads it brilliantly.
Roosters 6
Sea Eagles 6
7:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:04pm | ! Report
45′ – The Roosters looking to create something off the scrum here as Tupou gets an offload away, but eventually it’s Aubusson brought to ground. Now they come left and Keary flicks an offload to Pearce. Through the middle from Tetevano to Liu now, but he drops it.
Myles looks to run, but the advantage isn’t taken before he drops it. Manly scrum feed.
Roosters 6
Sea Eagles 6
7:04pm
Alex L said | 7:04pm | ! Report
Bloody hell, Gordon got beaten on the Taufua side — got back over to the right for the next play, good effort.