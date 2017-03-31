Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

Play of the year? Stunning try by the Sunshine Coast Falcons

The Sydney Roosters will look to keep their undefeated start to the season going when they host one of the competition’s surprise packets, the Manly Sea Eagles. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEDT).

Even with a couple of close calls against the Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers in Rounds 2 and 3, Trent Robinson’s men have been the form team, sitting alongside the Melbourne Storm at the top of the ladder, and look well on their way to the finals after a lean 2016.

Most impressive has been the combination of Luke Keary and Mitchell Pearce directing the side around the park, while the forwards have crushed anyone standing in their path.

It’s meant the Roosters have picked up some big victories and held their nerve to win under pressure. A clash against the surprisingly red-hot Sea Eagles will need to bring out the Roosters’ best though.

Manly might have started with a pair of losses, but they were a different team taking big victories over North Queensland and holding Canterbury scoreless.

The win against the Cowboys might have been against an understrength opponent, but the Sea Eagles were missing plenty of players themselves and to win in Townsville is always a daunting task.

After putting up 30 points against North Queensland, Trent Barrett’s men hit their best in Round 4, beating the Bulldogs 36-0. While Canterbury didn’t throw much, Blake Green and Daly Cherry-Evans led Manly in a complete team effort.

Whoever can spend more time on the attack will win, and that’s going to come down to a strong long-range kicking game, as well as effort and intensity in the chase.

Keary has a huge role to play with the close-range game as well, given Manly’s goal line defence this season.

In 128 meetings between the clubs, Manly hold an impressive 82 victories.

Prediction

It’s difficult to tip against the Roosters, but I’m going to anyway. Their win streak has to end somewhere and Manly’s form and record might be just enough.

Sea Eagles by 4.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from 6pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.