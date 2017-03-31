The ten best Round 2 games from the past ten years

Welcome to another edition of my weekly article where I take trip down memory lane and revisit some of the classic AFL matches that correspond with the upcoming round.

Let’s take a look at the ten best games from Round 2 in the past ten years.

10. Port Adelaide 19.13.127 v Adelaide 11.7.73 (2014)

Not memorable for the closeness of the contest, but rather how much of a build-up this game provided, as well as the impact it had on the state of South Australia. In 2009, the South Australian government committed to funding the redevelopment of the Adelaide Oval, with the hope of transforming it into a world-class stadium suitable for the AFL.

After years of construction, the ribbon was cut on a Saturday afternoon with a Showdown between the Power and the Crows.

Port were heavily favoured and the result played out as pundits expected, with the Power skipping away to a nine-goal win. A crowd of 50,397 turned out to watch this historic match that blazed a new trail for football in the state of South Australia.

9. Sydney 14.14.98 v Essendon 13.15.93 (2011)

One of the rare times a game was played at ANZ Stadium during the daytime, the Sydney Swans hosted Essendon in front of a poor crowd of just over 28,000 on a Sunday afternoon. However, those who ventured out to Sydney’s west were treated to a quality display.

Trailing by 17 points at quarter time, Sydney managed to hit the front early in the third quarter. However, four consecutive goals to the Bombers had them out by 23 points, and an visitors looked like taking the chocolates. In a tense final quarter, the Dons kicked an inaccurate 1.6, opening the door for Sydney to take their chance.

That they did, with Jude Bolton kicking the goal to put his side in front, with the Swans eventually running out five point victors.

8. Geelong 16.16.112 v North Melbourne 17.6.108 (2013)

Favourites with the bookies heading into this match, the Cats were shellshocked by a fired up North Melbourne outfit who slammed on seven goals in the first quarter, before breaking out to a 35-point lead at the half time break.

Displaying an exciting gameplan that enabled the side to score quickly and heavily, the Roos soon found out that they were exposed down back if the opposition were able to take the ascendancy in the middle of the ground.

Geelong booted seven goals in the third quarter to get back in reach, setting it all up for a frenzied final stanza.

The Roos looked the better side early in the last quarter, with Lindsay Thomas kicking his fifth goal to put his side up by 14 points. The Cats eventually clawed their way into the lead, with a sudden downpour of rain making playing conditions tough, especially at Etihad Stadium with an open roof.

The Roos managed to get back in front, but a costly free kick in the dying seconds in front of Geelong’s goals gifted Jimmy Bartel the chance to win the game, which he did, of course.

7. Brisbane 13.18.96 v Collingwood 13.16.94 (2008)

On a Friday night under the lights at the Gabba, a raucous crowd witnessed a thriller between rivals Brisbane and Collingwood. It was a close game from start to finish, with Brisbane leading at the first two breaks, before the Magpies grabbed a handy ascendancy at three quarter time thanks to a 5.5 to 1.4 quarter.

However, the home side would not be denied, with the Lions fighting back to get within a kick. Jonathan Brown and Travis Johnstone both failed to give their side the lead, before a young Jed Adcock was able to split the middle to send the Gabba into a maroon frenzy. The Pies had their chances to regain the lead, but would fail.

6. Brisbane 16.11.107 v Carlton 12.16.88 (2010)

After trading for talented but controversial forward Brendan Fevola, the AFL scheduled a blockbuster Friday night game at the Gabba in just the second week of the season that would see Fevola come up against his former club in Carlton. Excitement reached fever pitch as the Lions drew a crowd of 36,780, just shy of the attendance record set for an AFL game back in 2005.

With two goals in the first quarter, Fevola had the Brisbane fans roaring, with Carlton struggling without their star target inside 50, kicking 3.11 to half time. However, 7.3 to 2.4 in the third quarter saw the Blues take an unexpected seven point lead at the final change.

With a strong final term, the Lions took back control of the game to win by 19 points. Fevola ended with six kicks for 3.3, while his partner in Jonathan Brown helped himself to seven majors.

5. Essendon 12.6.78 v Hawthorn 11.10.76 (2015)

After a ten-goal opening round win over Geelong, the Hawks were full of confidence going into their Round 2 encounter with fierce rivals Essendon at the MCG on a Sunday afternoon. The Bombers weren’t fancied by many pundits, thanks particularly to their horror record against Hawthorn, having lost their past five by an average margin of 47 points.

But it was Essendon with a surprise first half performance that saw James Hird’s men lead by 35 points late in the second quarter, with the offensive power of Hawthorn managing just three goals to half time.

Like all good clubs do, the Hawks fought their way back into the contest to trail by eight points at the final break. With the first four goals of the final quarter, it appeared a fait accompli that Hawthorn would run away with another win over the Bombers. But, trailing by 16 points, Essendon got up off the canvas, kicking three goals, two of those in the final minutes of the game, to claim a memorable win, not without a major scare to supporters in the dying seconds.

A final thrust into attack from the Hawks landed in the hands of Luke Breust as he ran into an open goal, with the MCG siren stymieing a Hawthorn win.

4. Essendon 12.14.86 v Hawthorn 13.12.90 (2014)

A year earlier, the same two sides clashed on a Friday night under the roof at Etihad Stadium. The game played out almost in the same style as the corresponding fixture in 2015, just in reverse.

Hawthorn looked set to romp away to a strong win, leading by 32 points at the main break. But a stunning third quarter for the Bombers, in which they kicked 6.3 to 0.4, saw them take a slight advantage into the final quarter.

In a seesawing encounter, the Dons led by nine points as the game approached the final siren. Hawthorn would not be denied, with Luke Breust and Cyril Rioli both slamming through goals to get the Hawks over the line.

3. Hawthorn 13.13.91 v Geelong 14.16.100 (2010)

In the 2010 Easter Monday clash at the MCG, rivals Hawthorn and Geelong clashed in front of almost 70,000 fans. The Hawks had the better of the contest in the first half, leading by four goals at the main break over an inaccurate Cats side. But as Geelong made a knack of doing, they stormed back into the contest, trailing by just four at three quarter time.

With a two-goal lead halfway through the final quarter, the Hawks looked set to hold on for a tight win. But with a dominant final 15 minutes of the quarter, Geelong prevailed by nine points. Cameron Mooney and Jarryd Roughead were the targets up forward for both sides, kicking four goals each.

2. Collingwood 12.14.86 v Melbourne 12.13.85 (2010)

Just days earlier on a sunny Saturday afternoon at the MCG, top four aspirant Collingwood took on the lowly Demons, who no one gave a chance. The Demons were surprisingly competitive, with Tom Scully and Jack Trengove, both in their second games, impressing the Melbourne faithful.

Holding a 15-point lead in the second quarter, the Dees were quickly overrun by Collingwood who booted four goals in a row. But Melbourne stayed within arms reach, and eventually took back the lead in the third quarter.

With the first three goals of the final term, the Demons looked set to pull of a major upset. However, two goals to Leon Davis and Jack Anthony saw the Pies get back in front. In the dying seconds, the Dees went coast-to-coast, with second-gamer Rohan Bail passing the ball to Ricky Petterd in the goalsquare as the clock hit zero.

Petterd fumbled the mark, with the siren sounding to signal a lucky win for the Magpies. Fox Footy commentator Jason Dunstall summed it up perfectly for Demons’ supporters: ‘That is heartbreaking. That is heartbreaking for Melbourne!’

1. Geelong 14.8.92 v Hawthorn 13.12.90 (2012)

Another Easter Monday classic between these two great sides. On this occasion, the Hawks were aiming to break a string of losses to the Cats stemming from the start of the 2009 season. After a close first half, Hawthorn broke out to an 18 point lead at the final change, and the so-called ‘Kennett curse’ appeared to be over.

As is the norm, however, Geelong pulled off a terrific final quarter, kicking 4.1 to 0.5 to come out winners by two points. James Podsiadly starred up forward with five majors, which included the final three of the game, while Lance Franklin was wasteful up forward with 2.4.