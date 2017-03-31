The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 25

The Premiers Plate might be all sewn up, but your weekly dose of A-League expert tips and predictions isn’t going anywhere until we have a winner for the entire competition.

In what was a difficult round for everyone bar Janek last week, Vas climbed his way back to grab an equal share of the lead with your humble author on 61 points.

Next up in the rankings is The Crowd (54), followed by Mike (53), Matt (52) and Janek (50).

This week, Perth will be looking for three points when they travel to Adelaide tonight, before Western Sydney will do the same on their journey to face the Jets.

Sydney FC will then continue their push for an all-time record points tally against the resurgent Melbourne City, while the Victory and Brisbane will both go into their matches as red-hot favourites against the Phoenix and Mariners respectively.

On to the tips!

Perth Glory, Western Sydney Wanderers, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

Glory. Adelaide showed signs off life with a much-needed win over the Mariners last week, however Glory will look to come home with a wet sail with the finals just around the corner.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Wanderers. Western Sydney have sparked into life following a largely forgettable campaign, and they’re suddenly the team to beat in the A-League. The Jets won’t accomplish that here, as their season peters out with little to show for it.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City

Sydney FC. The match of the round, on paper at least, and all eyes are on the Sky Blues to see if they’ll finish with a record points haul. It’s a tough ask against a star-studded but inconsistent City side, with the hosts likely to snatch it in a close one.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

Victory. Can Besart Berisha notch his 100th A-League goal in front of his adoring fans at AAMI Park? Of course he can, with Victory likely to end Wellington’s finals ambitions once and for all.

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners

Roar. The Sunday evening kick-off is unlikely to do the Roar too many favours at the box office, but they should make short work of a Mariners side that has been largely outmatched by the majority of their opponents this season.

Perth Glory, Draw, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

Perth. Perth’s position in the finals appears assured and after a slow start to the season they’ve certainly morphed into a team that can give the competition a real shake at the pointy end. Disappointing against Sydney last weekend, but Adelaide are no Sydney.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Draw. Western Sydney are hitting form at the right time and they too look pretty certain to make the finals. But they’ll be missing Brendon Santalab to suspension, and he’s one of the reasons for their excellent form. He’s been lethal in front of goal and they’ll rue his loss.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City

Sydney. The Sky Blues were irresistible against Perth last weekend, and they’d already wrapped up the Premier’s Plate. I fancy them to continue their good form, and they’ll welcome back Rhyan Grant and Danny Vukovic from Socceroos duty, too. City are just too hot and cold, and they’re vulnerable at the back.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

Victory. Wellington pumped the Jets without their internationals last weekend but the Victory are a different kettle of fish. Kevin Muscat’s side is comfortably the second best in the league and they’ll have too much class for Wellington.

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners

Why Jamie Maclaren wasn’t in the Socceroos squad is anyone’s guess. His bomb last week won the Premiers Plate for Sydney, but in this form, the Roar will fancy he can fire them to the golden toilet seat. John Aloisi’s side will have way too much firepower for the poor old Mariners.

Adelaide United, Western Sydney Wanderers, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

Adelaide. Perth have suffered a few bad results and will be keen to rubberstamp their finals spot, but Adelaide will be intent on avoiding the wooden spoon after two straight wins. Three in a row for the Reds.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney. After their shellacking last week, the Jets’ season is well and truly cooked, if it wasn’t already. Wanderers for the win as they gain momentum heading into the finals.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City

Sydney. It’s impossible to tip against the Sky Blues. It’s been a special season.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

Victory. Wellington got a big win last week to keep their slim finals hopes alive but the Victory should finish their season.

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners

Brisbane. The Roar secured an uplifting win over the Victory and must build on that heading into the finals. They need to put away the Mariners convincingly.

Perth Glory, Western Sydney Wanderers, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

Perth. Adelaide have picked up a few wins against poor sides, but the Glory should prove too much for the Reds to handle.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney. Tony Popovic’s side is once again priming themselves for a finals push, and against a Jets side fresh off a five-goal thrashing at the hands of the Phoenix, the men in red and black should be too good.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City

Sydney. Just about every time I’ve tipped against the Sky Blues this year, it’s come back to bite me. I won’t be making that mistake again.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

Melbourne. Didn’t have to spend too long thinking about this one. Melbourne have been better than everyone bar Sydney this year, while the Phoenix really haven’t.

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners

Brisbane. Coming off a much-needed win against the Victory, the Roar should follow it up with another three points.

